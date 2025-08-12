Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds among stars joining TIFF’s speaker series

Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Tessa Thompson are among the stars set to take part in the Toronto International Film Festival’s “In Conversation With…” series next month.

The lineup also includes filmmakers Park Chan-wook and Nia DaCosta, who will join the others in candid talks about their careers and craft.

The stars of South Korean female thriller “Project Y” are also taking part in what TIFF is billing as a conversation for audiences under 25 years of age.

Titled “Close-Up,” the inaugural Gen Z-facing event will feature Han So-hee and Jun Jong-seo, who have also appeared in K-pop music videos.

The schedule for all 291 official selections for the 50th edition of TIFF is now live on the festival’s website.

Among films announced Tuesday are the world premieres of Claire Denis’ Africa-set drama “The Fence” and Pablo Trapero’s “& Sons,” a family drama based on an adapted screenplay by Sarah Polley.

TIFF runs from Sept. 4 to 14 and will open with “John Candy: I Like Me,” a documentary on the late Canadian comic.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 12, 2025.

Alex Nino Gheciu, The Canadian Press