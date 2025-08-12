The Big Story

Is the outrage justified over Nova Scotia’s so-called ‘forest ban’?

Travel in the woods remains banned in Nova Scotia. (Photo: Dan Ahlstrand/95.7 NewsRadio)

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted August 12, 2025 7:18 am.

Outdoor summer fun has been cancelled in Nova Scotia. The reason is legit, but reaction is mixed.

Tinder dry conditions persist across the province, and the threat of forest fires is very real. Conditions are really bad, sparking fears of a fire that could be as bad or worse than one that ravaged the province in 2023. They were the largest wildfires in provincial history, all caused by human activity.

Despite this, people in the province were very surprised when the Nova Scotia government announced a ban on people even entering a forest. Doing so could mean a fine of $25,000.

Reaction ranges from outrage to understanding to even the threat of a constitutional challenge.

Host Dan Ahlstrand breaks down the “forest ban” with Halifax NewsRadio reporter Mark Hodgins.

