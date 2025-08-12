3 injured after motorcyclist and vehicle collide in East Danforth

A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen at night in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Meredith Bond

Posted August 12, 2025 10:05 pm.

Last Updated August 12, 2025 10:24 pm.

Three people have been injured after a motorcyclist and vehicle collided in East Danforth.

Toronto police were called to East Lynn and Danforth avenues just after 9:15 p.m.

A 19-year-old male was taken to hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries while two other men, one in his 40s and one in his 60s, also suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver involved remained on the scene.

