Police seek suspect in unprovoked North York beating

Toronto police have released images of a suspect after he allegedly attacked a male in North York on Friday for no apparent reason.

Investigators say the suspect approached the victim on foot and randomly began kicking and punching him.

The attack was unprovoked, police stress, and the victim and suspect did not know each other.

The victim was treated for non life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is described as around six feet tall with a medium build and a black beard.

He was wearing a white T-shirt with a New York Yankees logo on the back, beige shorts, dark-coloured shoes and was carrying a black backpack.

Image of a suspect in a random North York assault. Toronto Police.