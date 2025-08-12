Police seek suspect in unprovoked North York beating

Image of a suspect in a random North York assault. Toronto Police.

By Michael Talbot

Posted August 12, 2025 10:21 am.

Toronto police have released images of a suspect after he allegedly attacked a male in North York on Friday for no apparent reason.

Investigators say the suspect approached the victim on foot and randomly began kicking and punching him.

The attack was unprovoked, police stress, and the victim and suspect did not know each other.

The victim was treated for non life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is described as around six feet tall with a medium build and a black beard.

He was wearing a white T-shirt with a New York Yankees logo on the back, beige shorts, dark-coloured shoes and was carrying a black backpack.

Image of a suspect in a random North York assault. Toronto Police.
Top Stories

WestJet ground stop lifted after system outage disrupts flights

A temporary ground stop affecting all destination airports for Canadian carrier WestJet Airlines has been lifted, according to a notice posted Tuesday on the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)...

updated

54m ago

Two charged in fatal shooting of Zachary Shuman in Dundas, Ont.

Hamilton Police have arrested two men in connection with the shooting death of 25-year-old Zachary Shuman, who was killed in Dundas, Ont., late last month. The incident occurred on July 27, shortly...

1h ago

China announces 75.8% tariffs on Canadian canola

China has announced preliminary tariffs on Canadian canola following an anti-dumping investigation launched last year in response to Canada's tax on Chinese electric vehicles. Canadian canola exports...

18m ago

Grieving family seeks justice after father of three killed in crash on Hwy. 48

Just over one week ago, a serious crash claimed the life of 35-year-old Andrew Cristillo, forever changing the lives of his wife, Christina and three young daughters Leah, Chloe, and Ella. Andrew’s...

13h ago

