Two charged in fatal shooting of Zachary Shuman in Dundas, Ont.

Hamilton Police have arrested two men in connection with the shooting death of 25-year-old Zachary Shuman, who was killed in Dundas, Ont., late last month.

The incident occurred on July 27, shortly after 5 p.m., when officers responded to multiple 911 calls reporting gunfire near 77 Governor’s Road. Upon arrival, police found Shuman unresponsive. Despite life-saving efforts at the scene, he was pronounced dead.

Following an intensive investigation, police identified two suspects believed to be responsible for the homicide.

On Aug. 10, officers arrested 30-year-old Andrew Kowalik of Dundas, Ont. He has been charged with second-degree murder. The following day, 27-year-old Mussie Gebremariam of Kitchener was also taken into custody and charged with second-degree murder.

According to police, both accused were known to the victim. They appeared in court on Aug. 11 and were remanded into custody.

Hamilton police continue to investigate and are urging anyone with information to contact them.