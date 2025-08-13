1 man in custody after man stabbed in downtown Toronto

A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS/Matt Wilkins

By John Marchesan

Posted August 13, 2025 7:04 pm.

Last Updated August 13, 2025 7:05 pm.

A man in his 50s has been seriously injured following a stabbing in downtown Toronto.

Toronto police were called to the Richmond Street West and Bathurst Street area just before 6 p.m. on Wednesday for reports that someone had been stabbed.

When they arrived, they found a man in his 50s suffering from stab wounds. He was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Police say a man in his 40s was taken into custody at the scene. He was also taken to the hospital to be treated for minor, non-life threatening injuries.

There was no immediate indication as to what may have led up to the incident.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Mississauga obtains court injunction to crack down nuisance gatherings at Ridgeway Plaza

The City of Mississauga has obtained a temporary court injunction in an attempt to crack down on a problem spot at a west-end plaza. The injunction, which was granted on August 13, orders the condominium...

32m ago

York Regional Police officer charged in 2023 alleged sexual assault

The province's police watchdog has charged a York Regional Police officer with sexual assault stemming from an incident almost two years ago. The Special Investigations Unit says it was notified by...

1h ago

Ontario animal welfare organizations see surge in abandoned pets amid economy, housing pressures

Niagara SPCA and Humane Society staff say affordability challenges in Ontario are contributing to a recent surge of abandoned cats.

47m ago

No threat to public safety after 2 people found dead in Whitby home

Durham police say there is no threat to public safety after two people were found dead in a home in Whitby and two others were taken to the hospital. Officers were called to the area of Fallingbrook...

4h ago

Top Stories

Mississauga obtains court injunction to crack down nuisance gatherings at Ridgeway Plaza

The City of Mississauga has obtained a temporary court injunction in an attempt to crack down on a problem spot at a west-end plaza. The injunction, which was granted on August 13, orders the condominium...

32m ago

York Regional Police officer charged in 2023 alleged sexual assault

The province's police watchdog has charged a York Regional Police officer with sexual assault stemming from an incident almost two years ago. The Special Investigations Unit says it was notified by...

1h ago

Ontario animal welfare organizations see surge in abandoned pets amid economy, housing pressures

Niagara SPCA and Humane Society staff say affordability challenges in Ontario are contributing to a recent surge of abandoned cats.

47m ago

No threat to public safety after 2 people found dead in Whitby home

Durham police say there is no threat to public safety after two people were found dead in a home in Whitby and two others were taken to the hospital. Officers were called to the area of Fallingbrook...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

3:09
Churro pizza, cookie nuggets: A sneak peak at the CNE's wackiest foods

CityNews' Afua Baah gets a taste test of the newest items featured at this year's CNE food court and all the wackiest combinations.

6h ago

3:01
Air Canada to start cancelling flights as clock ticks on strike notice

As the union representing hundreds of Air Canada flight attendants initiated a 72-hour strike, the airline is starting to cancel all flights amid the busiest travel season.

10h ago

1:46
Fire bans in place across Southern Ontario amid dry heat, wildfires

Several municipalities in Southern Ontario have issued burn bans amid dry, hot heat and blazing wildfires.

3:09
Crews fighting to get Ontario cottage country wildfire under control amid dry conditions

Crews are responding to a 27-hectare wildfire in Kawartha Lakes and it's not the only one in this part of the province. As Nick Westoll reports, there are lingering concerns as the region continues to deal with dry conditions.
3:03
Grieving family seeks justice after crash kills father of three

The family of a 35-year-old father of three is seeking justice after learning the accused involved in the collision had been previously charged with dangerous driving. Afua Baah reports.

More Videos