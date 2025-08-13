1 man in custody after man stabbed in downtown Toronto

A man in his 50s has been seriously injured following a stabbing in downtown Toronto.

Toronto police were called to the Richmond Street West and Bathurst Street area just before 6 p.m. on Wednesday for reports that someone had been stabbed.

When they arrived, they found a man in his 50s suffering from stab wounds. He was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Police say a man in his 40s was taken into custody at the scene. He was also taken to the hospital to be treated for minor, non-life threatening injuries.

There was no immediate indication as to what may have led up to the incident.