2 men faces charges after Ajax shooting sent male to hospital

A Durham Regional Police Service cruiser is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Michael Talbot

Posted August 13, 2025 2:41 pm.

Durham Regional Police have charged two men in connection to a shooting in Ajax last month that sent a male to hospital with serious injuries.

Officers were called to the Commercial Avenue and Hunt Street area on Sunday, July 6, at around 10:20 p.m. for reports of an armed person.

“Police arrived on scene and located one male victim who was suffering from a gunshot wound,” a release states. “The male was transported to a Toronto-area trauma centre with serious injuries.”

After an investigation officers arrested two suspects.

James McDonald, 39, of Oshawa, faces more than half-a-dozen charges including aggravated assault, use firearm – commit indictable offence, possess firearm while prohibited, and point a firearm, among others.

Logan Cameron, 35, of no fixed address, is charged with aggravated assault, occupy motor vehicle with firearm and disguise with intent.

Both suspects were held for bail hearings.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

CNE outlandish food 2025: Butter burgers, sushi corndogs, hash brown ice cream sandwiches

The Canadian National Exhibition is back and that means some crazy food concoctions. This year, attendees can feast on sushi corndogs and hashbrown ice cream sandwiches. But it'll cost you. The sushi...

1h ago

No threat to public safety after 2 people found dead in Whitby home

Durham police say there is no threat to public safety after two people were found dead in a home in Whitby and two others were taken to the hospital. Officers were called to the area of Fallingbrook...

43m ago

2 arrested after Etobicoke boxing club damaged in break-and-enter, arson

An Etobicoke boxing club is vowing to mount a Rocky-like comeback after it was badly damaged in a break-and-enter and arson early Wednesday morning. Toronto police tell CityNews they were called to...

3h ago

Man, 29, dies in single vehicle crash on Highway 400 near Barrie

A 29-year-old man has died after a single vehicle crash on Highway 400 in Barrie. Ontario Provincial Police were called to the northbound lanes of the highway just north of Duckworth Streets just after...

1h ago

Top Stories

CNE outlandish food 2025: Butter burgers, sushi corndogs, hash brown ice cream sandwiches

The Canadian National Exhibition is back and that means some crazy food concoctions. This year, attendees can feast on sushi corndogs and hashbrown ice cream sandwiches. But it'll cost you. The sushi...

1h ago

No threat to public safety after 2 people found dead in Whitby home

Durham police say there is no threat to public safety after two people were found dead in a home in Whitby and two others were taken to the hospital. Officers were called to the area of Fallingbrook...

43m ago

2 arrested after Etobicoke boxing club damaged in break-and-enter, arson

An Etobicoke boxing club is vowing to mount a Rocky-like comeback after it was badly damaged in a break-and-enter and arson early Wednesday morning. Toronto police tell CityNews they were called to...

3h ago

Man, 29, dies in single vehicle crash on Highway 400 near Barrie

A 29-year-old man has died after a single vehicle crash on Highway 400 in Barrie. Ontario Provincial Police were called to the northbound lanes of the highway just north of Duckworth Streets just after...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

3:01
Air Canada to start cancelling flights as clock ticks on strike notice

As the union representing hundreds of Air Canada flight attendants initiated a 72-hour strike, the airline is starting to cancel all flights amid the busiest travel season.

7h ago

1:46
Fire bans in place across Southern Ontario amid dry heat, wildfires

Several municipalities in Southern Ontario have issued burn bans amid dry, hot heat and blazing wildfires.

3:09
Crews fighting to get Ontario cottage country wildfire under control amid dry conditions

Crews are responding to a 27-hectare wildfire in Kawartha Lakes and it's not the only one in this part of the province. As Nick Westoll reports, there are lingering concerns as the region continues to deal with dry conditions.
3:03
Grieving family seeks justice after crash kills father of three

The family of a 35-year-old father of three is seeking justice after learning the accused involved in the collision had been previously charged with dangerous driving. Afua Baah reports.

4:01
Rise in non-teachers filling in at Toronto schools

As Tina Yazdani reports, there are new concerns about who is teaching Toronto students, with new data showing a dramatic rise in non-teachers filling in at TDSB schools.

More Videos