2 men faces charges after Ajax shooting sent male to hospital

Durham Regional Police have charged two men in connection to a shooting in Ajax last month that sent a male to hospital with serious injuries.

Officers were called to the Commercial Avenue and Hunt Street area on Sunday, July 6, at around 10:20 p.m. for reports of an armed person.

“Police arrived on scene and located one male victim who was suffering from a gunshot wound,” a release states. “The male was transported to a Toronto-area trauma centre with serious injuries.”

After an investigation officers arrested two suspects.

James McDonald, 39, of Oshawa, faces more than half-a-dozen charges including aggravated assault, use firearm – commit indictable offence, possess firearm while prohibited, and point a firearm, among others.

Logan Cameron, 35, of no fixed address, is charged with aggravated assault, occupy motor vehicle with firearm and disguise with intent.

Both suspects were held for bail hearings.