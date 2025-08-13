Atlantic Canada sees more sweltering temperatures, relief expected in Ontario

People escape the heat and humidity at Cherry Beach in Toronto, Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paige Taylor White

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 13, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated August 13, 2025 5:55 am.

Extreme heat is expected to ease in many parts of Canada today, while the Atlantic provinces continue to bear the brunt of a multi-day heat wave.

Relief is expected in southern and eastern Ontario, but Environment Canada says temperatures are still above average for this time of year, with forecasted highs in the low 30s.

The national weather agency says conditions will begin to improve today in many parts of Quebec, with more seasonal daytime highs and lower humidity expected by Thursday.

Meanwhile, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island will continue to see daytime highs reaching the mid to high 30s, with humidity making it feel closer to 40.

In Newfoundland and Labrador, Environment Canada says extreme heat with humidex values in the 40s is expected to continue until Thursday, with some areas remaining warn enough to warrant a heat warning until Friday.

The national weather agency advises people to limit the amount of time they spend outside, to drink water and to watch for early signs of heat exhaustion.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 13, 2025.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Air Canada flight attendants give 72-hour strike notice

The union representing Air Canada flight attendants has indicated that it plans to go on strike over the weekend. The Air Canada component of the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) is in a position...

updated

30m ago

Male dies after stabbing at East York apartment, suspect in custody

Toronto police say a male has died in hospital after a stabbing at an apartment in East York on Tuesday afternoon. It happened at a complex in the Woodbine Avenue and O'Connor Drive area at around 2:32...

12h ago

Boater dies after police-involved shooting in Turkey Point, SIU investigating

A boater has died after an Ontario Provincial Police-involved shooting in Turkey Point Tuesday afternoon, the police force said. OPP say at around 2 p.m., police attempted to stop a boater who entered...

8h ago

3 injured after motorcyclist and vehicle collide in East Danforth

Three people have been injured after a motorcyclist and vehicle collided in East Danforth. Toronto police were called to East Lynn and Danforth avenues just after 9:15 p.m. A 19-year-old male was...

7h ago

