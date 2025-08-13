Billy Joel closing beloved New York motorcycle shop after brain disorder diagnosis

FILE - Billy Joel leads riders in the 9/11 Memorial Motorcycle Ride in New York on Sept. 11, 2015. (AP Photo/Bryan R. Smith, file)

By Dave Collins, The Associated Press

Posted August 13, 2025 2:11 pm.

Last Updated August 13, 2025 3:59 pm.

Billy Joel’s beloved Long Island motorcycle shop is closing down after nearly 15 years of offering fans a free peek at his personal collection of dozens of bikes.

The music icon will be shuttering 20th Century Cycles in Oyster Bay, New York, in late September and auctioning off his collection later this year because of a brain disorder he has been diagnosed with, according to a spokesperson, Claire Mercuri.

In May, Joel announced that he was canceling upcoming concerts after learning he has Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus, a fluid buildup in his brain that can affect thinking, concentrating, memory, movement and more, according to the Cleveland Clinic. The 76-year-old singer, composer and pianist was having trouble with his balance but otherwise felt good, he said in an interview last month on Bill Maher’s Club Random podcast.

Joel, who grew up in nearby Hicksville, opened 20th Century Cycles in late 2010 as a place to maintain and repair his motorcycles, restore and customize ones he bought and showcase his collection for the public at no charge.

“It’s basically promoting an aesthetic here,” he said in a 2013 YouTube video filmed at the shop. “I like older style. I like the automotive style from the ‘30s to the ’60s. I wanted to collect a whole bunch of those kinds of bikes, put ’em in one place and let people see what that era of bike looked like. Because it’s starting to be a lost aesthetic.”

He said he also wanted to bring foot traffic and business to downtown Oyster Bay — a ritzy waterfront community about 25 miles (40 kilometers) east of midtown Manhattan — where part of the street that includes 20th Century Cycles was renamed Billy Joel Way in 2023.

“I’ve been living in this community for a long time,” he said in the video. “I actually grew up not far from here. And I’d like to get a little interest going into the town and the village.”

Joel’s nearby home in Centre Island is listed for $29.9 million, and he has been living in South Florida, while keeping a home in Sag Harbor on Long Island.

The shop became a popular stop for motorcycle enthusiasts and tourists. It was home to Joel’s collection of more than 75 bikes, dating back all the way to the 1940s and including Harley-Davidsons, Triumphs, Ducatis, Moto Guzzis, Indians and BMWs. One of the most valuable, he said, was a 1952 Vincent Rapide, which can sell for tens of thousands of dollars and sometimes more, according to auction sites.

“I think everybody in Oyster Bay would agree that it’s a big loss,” said Ted Bahr, who owns a vintage rock poster gallery next to 20th Century Cycles. “Billy’s place is visited on weekends by dozens and dozens of people, typically on motorcycles but also people in cars,. People come up and look at the window all the time. I mean it’s a real destination. Billy Joel is a real superstar, and he is a hometown boy, so it’s really unfortunate.”

The motorcycles that were in the shop have already been moved out. But it has been open on recent weekends selling new, used and vintage motorcycle parts that were still in stock there.

Joel’s enthusiasm for motorcycles dates back decades. In 1982, he was riding a motorcycle on Long Island when he was struck by a car that ran a red light, injuring his left thumb and dislocating his right wrist. He spent about a month in the hospital. He has also ridden motorcycles in various benefits for 9/11 first responders, breast cancer and other causes over the years.

A date for the auction of his collection has not been set.

Dave Collins, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

York Regional Police officer charged in 2023 alleged sexual assault

The province's police watchdog has charged a York Regional Police officer with sexual assault stemming from an incident almost two years ago. The Special Investigations Unit says it was notified by...

18m ago

CNE outlandish food 2025: Butter burgers, sushi corndogs, hash brown ice cream sandwiches

The Canadian National Exhibition is back and that means some crazy food concoctions. This year, attendees can feast on sushi corndogs and hashbrown ice cream sandwiches. But it'll cost you. The sushi...

36m ago

No threat to public safety after 2 people found dead in Whitby home

Durham police say there is no threat to public safety after two people were found dead in a home in Whitby and two others were taken to the hospital. Officers were called to the area of Fallingbrook...

2h ago

Police seek suspect in TTC bus sex assault

Toronto police have released an image of a suspect they're trying to track down in connection to a sexual assault investigation. Investigators say the suspect was on a TTC bus in the Islington Avenue...

1h ago

Top Stories

York Regional Police officer charged in 2023 alleged sexual assault

The province's police watchdog has charged a York Regional Police officer with sexual assault stemming from an incident almost two years ago. The Special Investigations Unit says it was notified by...

18m ago

CNE outlandish food 2025: Butter burgers, sushi corndogs, hash brown ice cream sandwiches

The Canadian National Exhibition is back and that means some crazy food concoctions. This year, attendees can feast on sushi corndogs and hashbrown ice cream sandwiches. But it'll cost you. The sushi...

36m ago

No threat to public safety after 2 people found dead in Whitby home

Durham police say there is no threat to public safety after two people were found dead in a home in Whitby and two others were taken to the hospital. Officers were called to the area of Fallingbrook...

2h ago

Police seek suspect in TTC bus sex assault

Toronto police have released an image of a suspect they're trying to track down in connection to a sexual assault investigation. Investigators say the suspect was on a TTC bus in the Islington Avenue...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

3:09
Churro pizza, cookie nuggets: A sneak peak at the CNE's wackiest foods

CityNews' Afua Baah gets a taste test of the newest items featured at this year's CNE food court and all the wackiest combinations.

4h ago

3:01
Air Canada to start cancelling flights as clock ticks on strike notice

As the union representing hundreds of Air Canada flight attendants initiated a 72-hour strike, the airline is starting to cancel all flights amid the busiest travel season.

9h ago

1:46
Fire bans in place across Southern Ontario amid dry heat, wildfires

Several municipalities in Southern Ontario have issued burn bans amid dry, hot heat and blazing wildfires.

3:09
Crews fighting to get Ontario cottage country wildfire under control amid dry conditions

Crews are responding to a 27-hectare wildfire in Kawartha Lakes and it's not the only one in this part of the province. As Nick Westoll reports, there are lingering concerns as the region continues to deal with dry conditions.
3:03
Grieving family seeks justice after crash kills father of three

The family of a 35-year-old father of three is seeking justice after learning the accused involved in the collision had been previously charged with dangerous driving. Afua Baah reports.

More Videos