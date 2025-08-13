Federal ministers meet with canola lobby to discuss new China tariffs

OTTAWA — Agriculture Minister Heath MacDonald and International Trade Minister Maninder Sidhu are meeting with canola groups this afternoon following China’s announcement that it will hit Canada with a 75.8 per cent tariff on the crop.

The ministers are set to meet with the Canola Council of Canada and the Canadian Canola Growers Association later today.

The new duties are scheduled to come into effect tomorrow.

The canola industry is calling for swift action by Ottawa, warning Beijing is threatening a tariff so steep it would effectively seal off its $5-billion market to Canada.

China started an anti-dumping probe of Canadian canola exports nearly a year ago.

That investigation was launched in response to Canada’s 100 per cent tariff on Chinese electric vehicles.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 13, 2025.

— With files from Nick Murray and Jeremy Simes

The Canadian Press