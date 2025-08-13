Gildan Activewear signs deal to buy HanesBrands for US$2.2B in shares and cash

Signage is seen at Gildan Activewear Inc.'s annual meeting in Montreal, Tuesday, May 28, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 13, 2025 7:46 am.

Last Updated August 13, 2025 8:45 am.

MONTREAL — Gildan Activewear Inc. has signed a deal to buy HanesBrands Inc. for US$2.2 billion in shares and cash.

Gildan chief executive Glenn Chamandy called it a historic moment for the company.

“The combination with HanesBrands strengthens our positioning with an opportunity to expand the heritage ‘Hanes’ brand presence in activewear across channels, while enhancing Gildan’s retail reach for its portfolio of brands,” Chamandy said in a statement.

“We are excited for the next stage of growth and remain focused on supporting our customers and continuing to drive long term shareholder value.”

Under the terms of the agreement, HanesBrands shareholders will receive 0.102 shares of Gildan and 80 cents US in cash for each share.

The offer implies a value of US$6 per HanesBrands share based on the Gildan closing share price on Monday.

HanesBrands chair Bill Simon said the deal delivers significant and certain value for the company’s shareholders, both through immediate cash and upside potential of the combined company.

“As part of Gildan, HanesBrands will benefit from an even stronger financial and operational foundation that will provide new growth opportunities – helping to power further innovation, a broader product offering and greater reach across channels and geographies,” Simon said in a statement.

“We are confident that this transaction and the next chapter with Gildan is the right next step for HanesBrands.”

The transaction is subject to HanesBrands shareholder approval and other customary closing conditions. It is expected to close in late 2025 or early 2026.

HanesBrands shareholders will own about 19.9 per cent of Gildan shares on a non-diluted basis once the deal is complete.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 13, 2025.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GIL)

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Air Canada to start cancelling flights ahead of Saturday's potential work stoppage

Air Canada is bracing for major travel disruptions as the union representing 10,000 flight attendants signals plans to strike this weekend, prompting the airline to begin cancelling flights. The Air...

1h ago

Pro-Palestinian rallies held outside Bloor-Danforth TTC stations

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators gathered outside several TTC stations along Toronto's Bloor-Danforth subway line Tuesday evening, calling on the federal government to impose an arms embargo on Israel. The...

1h ago

Man fatally stabbed at East York apartment, youth suspect in custody

Toronto police say a man has died in hospital after being stabbed at an apartment in East York on Tuesday afternoon. It happened at a complex in the Woodbine Avenue and O'Connor Drive area at around...

4h ago

'One of my favourite places in the world': Ricky Gervais praises Toronto Islands ahead of comedy show

British comedian Ricky Gervais is soaking up the sights in Toronto ahead of his highly anticipated performance at Scotiabank Arena on Thursday. Gervais, in town for his sold-out stop on the "Mortality"...

3h ago

