‘I promise I will’: Pop singer Chappell Roan vows to perform in Saskatchewan

American pop star Chappell Roan is known to many as the “Midwest Princess” and now is promising to travel a touch north to the land of the living skies.

Roan has created a buzz in Saskatchewan with the release of “The Subway,” her new song about post-breakup frustration, where she name-drops Saskatchewan.

She has told the Zane Lowe podcast on Apple Music that she used Saskatchewan in the lyrics for the simple reason that it rhymes with “gone.”

She says she’s never visited the often-overlooked Prairie province, but it’s time Saskatchewan is recognized globally and she can’t wait to go one day.

Premier Scott Moe added to the excitement last week, telling a radio show that many would look forward to attending one of her shows in Saskatchewan.

The “Good Luck, Babe” singer has previously said she can’t sing about Saskatchewan and not perform there, although she currently has no Canadian tour dates.

“It’s awesome,” Roan told the podcast about the excitement in Saskatchewan.

“I’ve never been there, but I promise I will perform there one day. I also just love that the capital is called Regina.”

Roan also made Canadian headlines during the Stanley Cup playoffs earlier this year, when the Edmonton Oilers began playing her song “Pink Pony Club” after a win.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 13, 2025.

Aaron Sousa, The Canadian Press