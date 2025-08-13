‘I promise I will’: Pop singer Chappell Roan vows to perform in Saskatchewan

Chappell Roan performs on the Flamingo stage during the Way Out West music festival in Slottsskogen park in Gothenburg, Sweden, on Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025. (Adam Ihse/TT News Agency via AP)

By Aaron Sousa, The Canadian Press

Posted August 13, 2025 1:27 pm.

Last Updated August 13, 2025 1:50 pm.

American pop star Chappell Roan is known to many as the “Midwest Princess” and now is promising to travel a touch north to the land of the living skies.

Roan has created a buzz in Saskatchewan with the release of “The Subway,” her new song about post-breakup frustration, where she name-drops Saskatchewan.

She has told the Zane Lowe podcast on Apple Music that she used Saskatchewan in the lyrics for the simple reason that it rhymes with “gone.”

She says she’s never visited the often-overlooked Prairie province, but it’s time Saskatchewan is recognized globally and she can’t wait to go one day.

Premier Scott Moe added to the excitement last week, telling a radio show that many would look forward to attending one of her shows in Saskatchewan.

The “Good Luck, Babe” singer has previously said she can’t sing about Saskatchewan and not perform there, although she currently has no Canadian tour dates.

“It’s awesome,” Roan told the podcast about the excitement in Saskatchewan.

“I’ve never been there, but I promise I will perform there one day. I also just love that the capital is called Regina.”

Roan also made Canadian headlines during the Stanley Cup playoffs earlier this year, when the Edmonton Oilers began playing her song “Pink Pony Club” after a win.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 13, 2025.

Aaron Sousa, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

CNE outlandish food 2025: Butter burgers, sushi corndogs, hash brown ice cream sandwiches

The Canadian National Exhibition is back and that means some crazy food concoctions. This year, attendees can feast on sushi corndogs and hashbrown ice cream sandwiches. But it'll cost you. The sushi...

6m ago

2 arrested after Etobicoke boxing club damaged in break-and-enter, arson

An Etobicoke boxing club is vowing to mount a Rocky-like comeback after it was badly damaged in a break-and-enter and arson early Wednesday morning. Toronto police tell CityNews they were called to...

1h ago

Ontario launches $1B financing program to shield key industries from U.S. tariffs

The Ontario government has launched a $1 billion financing initiative aimed at supporting local businesses in the steel, aluminum, and auto sectors impacted by U.S. tariffs. The Protect Ontario Financing...

53m ago

Man wanted after indecent act caught on doorbell camera in Oakville

Halton Regional Police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying a suspect involved in an indecent act in Oakville. According to investigators, on Monday, Aug. 11, a male suspect rang the...

1h ago

Top Stories

CNE outlandish food 2025: Butter burgers, sushi corndogs, hash brown ice cream sandwiches

The Canadian National Exhibition is back and that means some crazy food concoctions. This year, attendees can feast on sushi corndogs and hashbrown ice cream sandwiches. But it'll cost you. The sushi...

6m ago

2 arrested after Etobicoke boxing club damaged in break-and-enter, arson

An Etobicoke boxing club is vowing to mount a Rocky-like comeback after it was badly damaged in a break-and-enter and arson early Wednesday morning. Toronto police tell CityNews they were called to...

1h ago

Ontario launches $1B financing program to shield key industries from U.S. tariffs

The Ontario government has launched a $1 billion financing initiative aimed at supporting local businesses in the steel, aluminum, and auto sectors impacted by U.S. tariffs. The Protect Ontario Financing...

53m ago

Man wanted after indecent act caught on doorbell camera in Oakville

Halton Regional Police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying a suspect involved in an indecent act in Oakville. According to investigators, on Monday, Aug. 11, a male suspect rang the...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

3:01
Air Canada to start cancelling flights as clock ticks on strike notice

As the union representing hundreds of Air Canada flight attendants initiated a 72-hour strike, the airline is starting to cancel all flights amid the busiest travel season.

5h ago

1:46
Fire bans in place across Southern Ontario amid dry heat, wildfires

Several municipalities in Southern Ontario have issued burn bans amid dry, hot heat and blazing wildfires.

3:09
Crews fighting to get Ontario cottage country wildfire under control amid dry conditions

Crews are responding to a 27-hectare wildfire in Kawartha Lakes and it's not the only one in this part of the province. As Nick Westoll reports, there are lingering concerns as the region continues to deal with dry conditions.
3:03
Grieving family seeks justice after crash kills father of three

The family of a 35-year-old father of three is seeking justice after learning the accused involved in the collision had been previously charged with dangerous driving. Afua Baah reports.

4:01
Rise in non-teachers filling in at Toronto schools

As Tina Yazdani reports, there are new concerns about who is teaching Toronto students, with new data showing a dramatic rise in non-teachers filling in at TDSB schools.

More Videos