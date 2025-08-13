Mississauga obtains court injunction to crack down nuisance gatherings at Ridgeway Plaza

The City of Mississauga has obtained a temporary court injunction in an attempt to crack down on a problem spot at a west-end plaza.

The injunction, which was granted on August 13, orders the condominium corporations that own Ridgeway Plaza to do what it can to prohibit nuisance gatherings at the plaza, which has been the scene of fights, street racing, loud music, and illegal fireworks, which have attracted crowds of more than 3,000 people.

The condo corporations and business owners are required under the order to install parking gate arms/barriers, employ sufficient security and paid duty officers to control and regulate pedestrian and vehicular traffic, and control or prohibit any pedestrian or vehicular traffic in the parking lot that may lead to nuisance gatherings.

Platinum Drive and Odyssey Drive will also be blocked at both ends, and signage will be installed to inform people visiting the plaza about the new rules.

According to city officials, large gatherings and unsanctioned events have consistently occurred over the last two years, which repeatedly involved conduct that violates current bylaws and interferes with the City’s ability to safely maintain roads, regulate the flow of traffic, and respond to emergencies in and around Ridgeway Plaza.

The temporary injunction will remain in effect from noon on August 13, 2025, until 2 a.m. on August 15, 2025, and from noon on August 19, 2025, until 2 a.m. on August 20, 2025.

“The City is aware of plans for large-scale gatherings at Ridgeway Plaza for Pakistan Independence Day on August 13 and 14, and for Afghanistan Independence Day on August 19. The City pursued this injunction to prevent the planned unsanctioned events which would disrupt public order and safety in the community,” it said.

The City said in its statement that it is not targeting any specific groups or individuals, but rather is focused on ensuring public safety and reducing community disturbances.

Anyone violating the orders can be fined, detained and/or arrested.