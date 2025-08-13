Mississauga obtains court injunction to crack down nuisance gatherings at Ridgeway Plaza

Peel Regional Police are seen conducting enforcement at Ridgeway Plaza in Mississauga in September 2024. YRP/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted August 13, 2025 6:45 pm.

Last Updated August 13, 2025 6:47 pm.

The City of Mississauga has obtained a temporary court injunction in an attempt to crack down on a problem spot at a west-end plaza.

The injunction, which was granted on August 13, orders the condominium corporations that own Ridgeway Plaza to do what it can to prohibit nuisance gatherings at the plaza, which has been the scene of fights, street racing, loud music, and illegal fireworks, which have attracted crowds of more than 3,000 people.

The condo corporations and business owners are required under the order to install parking gate arms/barriers, employ sufficient security and paid duty officers to control and regulate pedestrian and vehicular traffic, and control or prohibit any pedestrian or vehicular traffic in the parking lot that may lead to nuisance gatherings.

Platinum Drive and Odyssey Drive will also be blocked at both ends, and signage will be installed to inform people visiting the plaza about the new rules.

According to city officials, large gatherings and unsanctioned events have consistently occurred over the last two years, which repeatedly involved conduct that violates current bylaws and interferes with the City’s ability to safely maintain roads, regulate the flow of traffic, and respond to emergencies in and around Ridgeway Plaza.

The temporary injunction will remain in effect from noon on August 13, 2025, until 2 a.m. on August 15, 2025, and from noon on August 19, 2025, until 2 a.m. on August 20, 2025.

“The City is aware of plans for large-scale gatherings at Ridgeway Plaza for Pakistan Independence Day on August 13 and 14, and for Afghanistan Independence Day on August 19. The City pursued this injunction to prevent the planned unsanctioned events which would disrupt public order and safety in the community,” it said.

The City said in its statement that it is not targeting any specific groups or individuals, but rather is focused on ensuring public safety and reducing community disturbances.

Anyone violating the orders can be fined, detained and/or arrested.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

1 man in custody after man stabbed in downtown Toronto

A man in his 50s has been seriously injured following a stabbing in downtown Toronto. Toronto police were called to the Richmond Street West and Bathurst Street area just before 6 p.m. on Wednesday...

12m ago

York Regional Police officer charged in 2023 alleged sexual assault

The province's police watchdog has charged a York Regional Police officer with sexual assault stemming from an incident almost two years ago. The Special Investigations Unit says it was notified by...

1h ago

Ontario animal welfare organizations see surge in abandoned pets amid economy, housing pressures

Niagara SPCA and Humane Society staff say affordability challenges in Ontario are contributing to a recent surge of abandoned cats.

45m ago

No threat to public safety after 2 people found dead in Whitby home

Durham police say there is no threat to public safety after two people were found dead in a home in Whitby and two others were taken to the hospital. Officers were called to the area of Fallingbrook...

4h ago

Top Stories

1 man in custody after man stabbed in downtown Toronto

A man in his 50s has been seriously injured following a stabbing in downtown Toronto. Toronto police were called to the Richmond Street West and Bathurst Street area just before 6 p.m. on Wednesday...

12m ago

York Regional Police officer charged in 2023 alleged sexual assault

The province's police watchdog has charged a York Regional Police officer with sexual assault stemming from an incident almost two years ago. The Special Investigations Unit says it was notified by...

1h ago

Ontario animal welfare organizations see surge in abandoned pets amid economy, housing pressures

Niagara SPCA and Humane Society staff say affordability challenges in Ontario are contributing to a recent surge of abandoned cats.

45m ago

No threat to public safety after 2 people found dead in Whitby home

Durham police say there is no threat to public safety after two people were found dead in a home in Whitby and two others were taken to the hospital. Officers were called to the area of Fallingbrook...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

3:09
Churro pizza, cookie nuggets: A sneak peak at the CNE's wackiest foods

CityNews' Afua Baah gets a taste test of the newest items featured at this year's CNE food court and all the wackiest combinations.

6h ago

3:01
Air Canada to start cancelling flights as clock ticks on strike notice

As the union representing hundreds of Air Canada flight attendants initiated a 72-hour strike, the airline is starting to cancel all flights amid the busiest travel season.

10h ago

1:46
Fire bans in place across Southern Ontario amid dry heat, wildfires

Several municipalities in Southern Ontario have issued burn bans amid dry, hot heat and blazing wildfires.

3:09
Crews fighting to get Ontario cottage country wildfire under control amid dry conditions

Crews are responding to a 27-hectare wildfire in Kawartha Lakes and it's not the only one in this part of the province. As Nick Westoll reports, there are lingering concerns as the region continues to deal with dry conditions.
3:03
Grieving family seeks justice after crash kills father of three

The family of a 35-year-old father of three is seeking justice after learning the accused involved in the collision had been previously charged with dangerous driving. Afua Baah reports.

More Videos