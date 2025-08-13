Ontario animal welfare organizations see surge in abandoned pets amid economy, housing pressures

As many Ontario residents continue to deal with affordability, economic and housing issues, animal welfare organizations are feeling the impacts as well.

The Niagara SPCA and Humane Society recently sounded the alarm after the non-profit organization rescued 76 abandoned cats in just four days, leaving staff and volunteers overwhelmed at times.

“We are at capacity, so that’s come down from a couple of weeks ago, but it can change at any moment,” Amelia Canto, the organization’s CEO, told CityNews.

“They came in boxes and crates … one was on a corner … in Niagara Falls, and the other was in a (Welland) park.

In recent weeks, Canto said there have been heartbreaking instances where staff and volunteers located pets alone.

“We had a situation where nine cats were found in a box, and that was due to an eviction … they just put them in a box. We ended up finding them,” she said.

“We’ve had Tupperware, Rubbermaid Tupperware containers with lids on them and cats inside.”

Canto also referred to a story shared on the organization’s Instagram account that got a lot of attention.

“When we saw, for instance, 14 female cats in that wire crate with a note that said that someone couldn’t look after them any longer, that really struck a chord with us,” she said.

The incident resulted in a “tremendous amount of support in various ways,” Canto said, including needed donations of food and money.

“We’re seeing housing problems that can affect pet ownership,” she said, referring to the jump in animals being found.

“There’s also the cost of living, so just keeping pets fed and having litter and other supplies for them is really challenging for people right now and unfortunately, they’re having to make really difficult choices.”

Canto said the influx is also weighing heavily on staff and volunteers.

“Compassion fatigue is something that we look out for in this field,” she said.

“Seeing this day after day is hard because the people who are here are very passionate about what they do. They really love animals and care for animals.”

Kristina Pocrnic owns Ruffin’s Pet Centre in Welland. She is among the community members who answered the call for assistance, donating two cases of kitten milk replacement.

“Niagara, I have to say, has a huge animal-loving population and when there’s a need, they step up big time,” Pocrnic told CityNews.

“(I) try not to judge initially because everybody has their story and we’re all struggling in one way or another.

“I don’t think I would ever give up my pet, but at the same time I’ve never been that hard done by that I would have to. So you just want to help them all and you want to take them all home, but you can’t.”

She said in the past year, there has been a change in customers’ buying habits due to economic challenges.

“Last year when we first opened, the luxury items … the toys and things like that, we sold quite a few and then now we notice that that’s being pulled back, and people are just going with the essentials and food,” Pocrnic said.

“Let’s say things are tight and you want something that is still a great food for your pet or a great product, we can accommodate for that and we’ll try to find something that fits your budget.”

Staff with the Toronto Humane Society (THS) said they have seen the challenges being experienced by the Niagara SPCA and Humane Society as well, but not necessarily to the same extent.

“People are feeling the pressure of sort of cost of living, access to care, housing insecurity; those are all common things that our community members and pet guardians are facing,” Melissa Shupack, the director of animal sheltering with THS, told CityNews.

“I do think it is sort of that desperation that pet guardians or people are finding themselves in and not knowing where to turn, or potentially feeling at a loss or guilt or shame with the idea of that they need help, and we want to try and be that sort of support and welcoming place for them.”

Meanwhile, there will be a pet adoption event at Pocrnic’s store (652 River Rd.) on Saturday between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. THS will also be holding its biggest annual event and celebration, Paws in the Park, at its headquarters located at 11 River St.

List of Ontario animal welfare and adoption resources