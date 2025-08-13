Police arrest man in connection with 3 sexual assaults near Toronto’s Harbourfront

Toronto police have arrested a 50-year-old man in connection with three alleged sexual assaults along the city’s Harbourfront.

Investigators say just after 7 p.m. on June 27, a man approached a woman in the Toronto Music Garden, near Queens Quay and Dan Leckie Way, and asked to have his picture taken. The man reportedly introduced himself as a palm reader and offered to tell her fortune. He then led her to an isolated area where he allegedly sexually assaulted her.

Police say two other victims reported similar approaches by a man at HTO Park, near Queens Quay and Reese Street, on July 11 and Coronation Park, near Lake Shore Boulevard and Fort York Boulevard, on July 31. In both instances, a man approached the women and asked to have his picture taken before telling them he was a palm reader and could tell their fortune. Both women claim he took them to an isolated area where they were each allegedly sexually assaulted.

Police have arrested Faisal Muhammed of no fixed address and charged him with three counts of sexual assault.

Investigators believe there may be other victims and are asking anyone with information to contact them.