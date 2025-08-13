Police arrest man in connection with 3 sexual assaults near Toronto’s Harbourfront

A photo of Faisal Muhammed, who has been charged in connection with three separate alleged sexual assaults in the Harbourfront area of the city. TPS/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted August 13, 2025 9:32 pm.

Toronto police have arrested a 50-year-old man in connection with three alleged sexual assaults along the city’s Harbourfront.

Investigators say just after 7 p.m. on June 27, a man approached a woman in the Toronto Music Garden, near Queens Quay and Dan Leckie Way, and asked to have his picture taken. The man reportedly introduced himself as a palm reader and offered to tell her fortune. He then led her to an isolated area where he allegedly sexually assaulted her.

Police say two other victims reported similar approaches by a man at HTO Park, near Queens Quay and Reese Street, on July 11 and Coronation Park, near Lake Shore Boulevard and Fort York Boulevard, on July 31. In both instances, a man approached the women and asked to have his picture taken before telling them he was a palm reader and could tell their fortune. Both women claim he took them to an isolated area where they were each allegedly sexually assaulted.

Police have arrested Faisal Muhammed of no fixed address and charged him with three counts of sexual assault.

Investigators believe there may be other victims and are asking anyone with information to contact them.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Mississauga obtains court injunction to crack down nuisance gatherings at Ridgeway Plaza

The City of Mississauga has obtained a temporary court injunction in an attempt to crack down on a problem spot at a west-end plaza. The injunction, which was granted on August 13, orders the condominium...

3h ago

1 man in custody after man stabbed in downtown Toronto

A man in his 50s has been seriously injured following a stabbing in downtown Toronto. Toronto police were called to a laneway in the Richmond Street West and Bathurst Street area just before 6 p.m....

2h ago

York Regional Police officer charged in 2023 alleged sexual assault

The province's police watchdog has charged a York Regional Police officer with sexual assault stemming from an incident almost two years ago. The Special Investigations Unit says it was notified by...

5h ago

Ontario animal welfare organizations see surge in abandoned pets amid economy, housing pressures

Niagara SPCA and Humane Society staff say affordability challenges in Ontario are contributing to a recent surge of abandoned cats.

2h ago

Top Stories

Mississauga obtains court injunction to crack down nuisance gatherings at Ridgeway Plaza

The City of Mississauga has obtained a temporary court injunction in an attempt to crack down on a problem spot at a west-end plaza. The injunction, which was granted on August 13, orders the condominium...

3h ago

1 man in custody after man stabbed in downtown Toronto

A man in his 50s has been seriously injured following a stabbing in downtown Toronto. Toronto police were called to a laneway in the Richmond Street West and Bathurst Street area just before 6 p.m....

2h ago

York Regional Police officer charged in 2023 alleged sexual assault

The province's police watchdog has charged a York Regional Police officer with sexual assault stemming from an incident almost two years ago. The Special Investigations Unit says it was notified by...

5h ago

Ontario animal welfare organizations see surge in abandoned pets amid economy, housing pressures

Niagara SPCA and Humane Society staff say affordability challenges in Ontario are contributing to a recent surge of abandoned cats.

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:04
Heat eases slightly but returns for the weekend

Mainly sunny to start Thursday with a few afternoon clouds as the heat warning comes to an end. But the relief will be short-lived as we head into the weekend

2h ago

3:09
Churro pizza, cookie nuggets: A sneak peak at the CNE's wackiest foods

CityNews' Afua Baah gets a taste test of the newest items featured at this year's CNE food court and all the wackiest combinations.

9h ago

3:27
Fire danger risk lowers for Southern Ontario as heat warnings drop

Meteorologist Jessie Uppal breaks down how temperatures are starting to cool and fire danger risks are lowering in Southern Ontario.

11h ago

0:45
TTC CEO takes accountability for nearly two hour delay on Line 1

A portion of the TTC's Line 1 was supplemented with shuttle buses after overnight construction led to major morning delays.

11h ago

3:01
Air Canada to start cancelling flights as clock ticks on strike notice

As the union representing hundreds of Air Canada flight attendants initiated a 72-hour strike, the airline is starting to cancel all flights amid the busiest travel season.

14h ago

More Videos