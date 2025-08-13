British comedian Ricky Gervais is soaking up the sights in Toronto ahead of his highly anticipated performance at Scotiabank Arena on Thursday.

Gervais, in town for his sold-out stop on the “Mortality” world tour, took to Instagram to share glimpses of his time in the city. In one post, the Golden Globe-winning comic shared a selfie aboard a water taxi with the CN Tower looming in the background.

Another photo showed a tree-lined pathway on the Toronto Islands, which he captioned: “I think the Islands in Toronto is one of my favourite places in the world.”

The creator of The Office and After Life also made a pit stop at the Summerhill LCBO, posting a photo of the historic liquor store and writing, “What an amazing looking liquor store. And they have Dutch Barn!” — a nod to his own vodka brand.

Fans flooded the comments with suggestions for other local spots Gervais should visit, including Kensington Market, The Beaches, and the Toronto Island Café, which invited the comedian to drop by for a snack.

Gervais’s latest tour stop kicks off at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Scotiabank Arena.