Toronto police seek suspect after 2 injured in east-end assault

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect wanted in connection with a violent assault that occurred Tuesday night in the city’s east end.

Police say officers responded to a call around 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 12 in the area of Dawes Road and Victoria Park Avenue.

According to investigators, a man entered an apartment unit and assaulted two individuals inside. The victims managed to flee the residence and contact the police, while the suspect left the area in an unknown direction.

The two victims sustained minor injuries.

Police have identified the suspect as 31-year-old Chevaun Chamberlain of Toronto. He is wanted for two counts of assault, assault by choking, uttering threats, mischief, and breach of probation.

Chamberlain is described as five-foot-ten and was last seen wearing black shorts. Investigators have released an image of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact TPS.