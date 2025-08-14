Air Canada begins to cancel flights ahead of possible work stoppage

Canada’s largest Airline will begin suspending operations on Thursday as thousands of flight attendants prepare to walk off the job. Shauna Hunt is at Pearson Airport with more on the looming Air Canada work stoppage.

By Joseph Ryan

Posted August 14, 2025 5:38 am.

Last Updated August 14, 2025 5:41 am.

Air Canada is cancelling some flights scheduled for today as it prepares for a possible work stoppage this weekend.

The union that represents about 10,000 flight attendants, is poised to strike just before 1 a.m. Saturday. Air Canada has also issued a lockout notice for the same time.

The airline says it will begin cancelling flights today, with more disruptions Friday and a complete stoppage by Saturday if a deal isn’t reached.

In a statement, the airline says affected customers will be eligible for a full refund. It has also arranged for alternative travel options with other Canadian and international carriers “to the extent possible.”

Air Canada has requested government-directed arbitration in an attempt to avoid the shutdown.

So far, Ottawa has not signaled whether it will step in.

Federal Labour Minister Patty Hajdu said in a statement Tuesday that she encourages both parties “to stay at the table until a deal is found.”

With files from The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Line 2 subway service resumes following hydraulic fluid leak at Islington Station

The TTC says subway service has resumed on Line 2 following a hydraulic fluid leak at Islington Station ahead of the Thursday morning commute. The transit agency said subways were not running between...

updated

41m ago

Weekend need-to-know: The CNE is back at Exhibition Place

The CNE is back at Exhibition Place for the next 18 days and they're at the post for the running of the King's Plate this weekend. Here's what's you need to know about weekend events across the city: Canadian...

2h ago

Man arrested in high-speed collision killing 10-year-old child and her mother in Hamilton

Hamilton police say they have made an arrest in connection to a fatal three-vehicle crash that claimed the lives of a 10-year-old child and her 30-year-old mother in July. The collision occurred around...

1h ago

Toronto's first Simons location marks 'new chapter' for department store: CEO

TORONTO — Wandering through Simons's newest store a day before it opened on Thursday, Bernard Leblanc had a quiet confidence despite the busyness surrounding him. Across almost every inch of the flagship...

2h ago

