Air Canada begins to cancel flights ahead of possible work stoppage

Air Canada is cancelling some flights scheduled for today as it prepares for a possible work stoppage this weekend.

The union that represents about 10,000 flight attendants, is poised to strike just before 1 a.m. Saturday. Air Canada has also issued a lockout notice for the same time.

The airline says it will begin cancelling flights today, with more disruptions Friday and a complete stoppage by Saturday if a deal isn’t reached.

In a statement, the airline says affected customers will be eligible for a full refund. It has also arranged for alternative travel options with other Canadian and international carriers “to the extent possible.”

Air Canada has requested government-directed arbitration in an attempt to avoid the shutdown.

So far, Ottawa has not signaled whether it will step in.

Federal Labour Minister Patty Hajdu said in a statement Tuesday that she encourages both parties “to stay at the table until a deal is found.”

With files from The Canadian Press