Barrie man charged in connection with deaths of two men

Barrie police say a 52-year-old man is facing several charges, including murder, in connection with the deaths and dismemberment of two men.

Earlier this year, detectives first began their investigation following a report of a missing person.

Investigators searched several locations, including a large wooded area in Barrie, a rural property in Huntsville and a residence in North Simcoe County and recovered evidence that included suspected human remains.

The remains were taken to the Centre of Forensic Sciences located in Toronto for further investigation.

“Much of the detailed forensic examination of outdoor properties in recent weeks occurred after the primary suspect in this ongoing investigation was identified and arrested in Midland, Ontario, on August 2nd,” police state in a release.

Investigators said the 52-year-old suspect was initially facing firearms-related charges, as well as dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, and flight from a peace officer. He has not yet appeared for a bail hearing, according to police.

As police continued their investigation, they identified the suspect as the “individual responsible for the deaths and dismemberment of a 45-year-old William ‘Blake’ Robinson and a 41-year-old David Cheesequay.”

Police confirm the accused has remained in custody since being arrested on Aug. 2, and that he was arrested Thursday while at a correctional centre.

Investigators say Robert Ladouceur of Barrie now faces additional charges that include first-degree and second-degree murder as well as two counts of indignity to a dead body, among other firearms and drug-related offences.

He is expected to appear in court in Barrie on Friday for a bail hearing.

Police said due to the sensitivity of the investigation, they won’t be sharing any more information until a news conference on Aug. 26.