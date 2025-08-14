52-year-old man charged in connection with deaths of two men, Barrie police say

A Barrie Police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted August 14, 2025 5:43 pm.

Last Updated August 14, 2025 7:04 pm.

Barrie police say a 52-year-old man is facing several charges, including murder, in connection with the deaths and dismemberment of two men.

Earlier this year, detectives first began their investigation following a report of a missing person.

Investigators searched several locations, including a large wooded area in Barrie, a rural property in Huntsville and a residence in North Simcoe County and recovered evidence that included suspected human remains.

The remains were taken to the Centre of Forensic Sciences located in Toronto for further investigation.

“Much of the detailed forensic examination of outdoor properties in recent weeks occurred after the primary suspect in this ongoing investigation was identified and arrested in Midland, Ontario, on August 2nd,” police state in a release.

Investigators said the 52-year-old suspect was initially facing firearms-related charges, as well as dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, and flight from a peace officer. He has not yet appeared for a bail hearing, according to police.

As police continued their investigation, they identified the suspect as the “individual responsible for the deaths and dismemberment of a 45-year-old William ‘Blake’ Robinson and a 41-year-old David Cheesequay.”

Investigators say Robert Ladouceur now faces additional charges that include first-degree and second-degree murder as well as two counts of indignity to a dead body, among other firearms and drug-related offences.

Police confirm the accused has remained in custody since being arrested on Aug. 2, and that he was arrested Thursday and charged with the offences while at a correctional centre.

He is expected to appear in court in Barrie on Friday for a bail hearing.

Police said due to the sensitivity of the investigation, they won’t be sharing any more information until a news conference on Aug. 26.

Shooting injures one person in Markham

Police are searching for at least one suspect after someone was injured in a shooting in Markham on Thursday afternoon. Police in York Region were called to the 14 Avenue and McCowan Road area just...

13m ago

Talks between union, Canada Post scheduled for Friday postponed

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers says talks with Canada Post scheduled for Friday have been postponed due to a lack of available federal mediators. CUPW President Jan Simpson said in an update late...

2h ago

'Acts like an idiot': Ford fumes at driver charged in crash that killed beloved dad

Ontario Premier Doug Ford had some harsh words Thursday for the 18-year-old driver charged in a crash on Highway 48 that killed a beloved father of three -- the same driver that police say previously crashed...

5h ago

Transfer of parkland to Wasaga Beach sets dangerous precedent, environmental group says

The mayor of Wasaga Beach said the transfer of land to the Town from the Ontario government rights a historical wrong.

1h ago

1:16
Ontario orders public sector workers to return to office full-time

Ontario's public sector workers are being ordered to return to office full-time as announced by premier Doug Ford.

6h ago

4:16
How this Northern Ontario couple scored a $34M date night

A married couple from Cache Bay, Ontario, collected a $34 million cheque after their decades-long date night ritual of snagging a Lotto ticket after dinner paid off big.

7h ago

1:57
Ontario Premier Ford blasts 'sneaky' companies outsourcing Canadian products

Ontario Premier Doug Ford had some harsh words for retailers, who he claims have been outsourcing Canadian products amid the ongoing trade war.

7h ago

1:47
Ford calls driver suspected of fatal Hwy. 48 crash, that side-swiped him, an 'idiot'

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said the suspected driver of the fatal Highway. 48 crash that killed a father of three, who months prior crashed into his vehicle, should have his license removed.

6h ago

2:47
Butter burgers and churro pizzas: A sneak peak of what CNE 2025 has to offer

Two more sleeps until the CNE returns! Afua Baah gets a sneak peak of the fun and the eccentric food on the menu this year.

21h ago

