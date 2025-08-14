Doug Ford urges more federal assistance to fight wildfires across Canada

A water bomber provides a steady steam of water to assist crews on the ground at the Paddy's Pond wildfire, just outside St. John's, N.L., on Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Daly

By Allison Jones, The Canadian Press

Posted August 14, 2025 3:37 pm.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is urging the federal government to put more national resources toward fighting wildfires, as nearly every province battles them.

Premiers raised the issue with Prime Minister Mark Carney last month when he met with them in Huntsville, Ont., he said.

“We need resources, national resources across the country, because it happens frequently,” Ford said. “We send firefighters in, we send equipment in and help each other, but right now … everywhere seems to have issues, every single province.”

Provinces frequently share firefighting resources to get through wildfire season but right now there isn’t enough equipment or crews to go around, Ford said.

New Brunswick Premier Susan Holt asked Ontario for help in fighting their wildfires, but Ontario could not spare any water bombers, having already sent two of them to Newfoundland along with four crews, Ford said. 

Ontario has sent two helicopters to New Brunswick, where there are 13 active fires, Ford’s office later said. Ontario has also sent an incident management team to Saskatchewan.

The province has ordered more water bombers, Ford said, but it could take three to four years for them to arrive because so many other jurisdictions are making purchases too.

There have been 467 fires to date this year in Ontario, far more than 275 at this time last year, but under the 10-year average of 583.

Ontario’s fires include wildfires in Kawartha Lakes, a region of cottage country, where one is now classified as being held while another is still out of control.

Conditions are extremely dry, and Kawartha Lakes is one of many municipalities with fire and burning bans in place.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Acts like an idiot': Ford fumes at driver charged in crash that killed beloved dad

Ontario Premier Doug Ford had some harsh words Thursday for the 18-year-old driver charged in a crash on Highway 48 that killed a beloved father of three -- the same driver that police say previously crashed...

1h ago

Ontario Premier Doug Ford flirts with legislating flags on products, slams Campbell's soup again

Ontario Premier Doug Ford made the comments during a news conference on Thursday. He said he wants to speak with Canada's biggest retailers.

42m ago

Police make 4 more arrests in 'audacious' West Queen West recording studio shootout

Toronto police have made four additional arrests and laid 88 new charges in connection with a gunfight at a Queen Street West recording studio last November that investigators described as "audacious"...

48m ago

Man gets life for ex-girlfriend's 'gruesome and horrific' murder as judge weighs Maplehurst rights violations

An Ontario judge has sentenced a man who pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder of his ex-girlfriend to life in prison without parole eligibility for 18 years.  The case is one of dozens affected...

34m ago

Top Stories

'Acts like an idiot': Ford fumes at driver charged in crash that killed beloved dad

Ontario Premier Doug Ford had some harsh words Thursday for the 18-year-old driver charged in a crash on Highway 48 that killed a beloved father of three -- the same driver that police say previously crashed...

1h ago

Ontario Premier Doug Ford flirts with legislating flags on products, slams Campbell's soup again

Ontario Premier Doug Ford made the comments during a news conference on Thursday. He said he wants to speak with Canada's biggest retailers.

42m ago

Police make 4 more arrests in 'audacious' West Queen West recording studio shootout

Toronto police have made four additional arrests and laid 88 new charges in connection with a gunfight at a Queen Street West recording studio last November that investigators described as "audacious"...

48m ago

Man gets life for ex-girlfriend's 'gruesome and horrific' murder as judge weighs Maplehurst rights violations

An Ontario judge has sentenced a man who pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder of his ex-girlfriend to life in prison without parole eligibility for 18 years.  The case is one of dozens affected...

34m ago

Most Watched Today

4:16
How this Northern Ontario couple scored a $34M date night

A married couple from Cache Bay, Ontario, collected a $34 million cheque after their decades-long date night ritual of snagging a Lotto ticket after dinner paid off big.

3h ago

1:57
Ontario Premier Ford blasts 'sneaky' companies outsourcing Canadian products

Ontario Premier Doug Ford had some harsh words for retailers, who he claims have been outsourcing Canadian products amid the ongoing trade war.

3h ago

2:47
Butter burgers and churro pizzas: A sneak peak of what CNE 2025 has to offer

Two more sleeps until the CNE returns! Afua Baah gets a sneak peak of the fun and the eccentric food on the menu this year.

16h ago

3:21
Ontario animal welfare organizations seeing jump in animals being abandoned, surrendered

The Niagara SPCA and Humane Society recently rescued 76 cats in just four days. The organization has seen many animals abandoned due to affordability concerns. As Nick Westoll reports, it's a problem in the Greater Toronto Area as well.

20h ago

2:32
Air Canada will begin winding down operations as flight attendants prepare to strike

Canada’s largest Airline will begin suspending operations on Thursday as thousands of flight attendants prepare to walk off the job. Shauna Hunt is at Pearson Airport with more on the looming Air Canada work stoppage.

22h ago

More Videos