‘I almost had a heart attack’: Date night ritual pays off to the tune of $34M for married Lotto winners

Talk about getting lucky on a date.

A married couple from Cache Bay, Ontario, collected a $34 million cheque after their decades-long date night ritual of snagging a Lotto ticket after dinner paid off big.

Joe and Lise Menard have been married for 36 years, and every Friday night they grab a bite to eat then pick up a Lotto ticket and spend the drive home ‘just imagining’ what they’d do if they won.

After one of their recent nights out, they took a quick pit stop at a gas station to check their previous tickets, and grab some new ones for the LOTTO 6/49 Gold Ball draw on June 21, 2025.

“We always buy our lottery tickets on Friday as part of our date night,” Lise said. “We happened to stop at a gas station, and I had some old tickets in my purse, so I asked Joe to check them after he finished pumping the gas.”

“When I went in to pay for the gas, I asked the clerk to check the tickets,” said Joe. “After seeing they weren’t winners, the clerk asked if I wanted to replay them. I usually get new tickets using Quick Pick, but this time I replayed the old ones.”

A few days later Joe, a retired mechanic, heard that the jackpot winning ticket was sold in Northern Ontario and said he had a “premonition” that they won.

“It wasn’t until later that evening that Lise checked the tickets on her phone with the OLG app,” he explained.

When she did, she almost keeled over.

“I almost had a heart attack. I kept saying ‘Joe! Joe! Joe!’ At first, he thought we had won $34,000 and I kept telling him to look at all the zeros!”

Once the reality dawned on them, they quickly informed their children, who assumed it was prank.

“They thought we were playing a joke on them,” said Lise. “But when I sent them a screenshot of the $34 million message from the OLG app, they started screaming. They were so excited for us.”

The couple have been inseparable since Joe took Lise to the high school prom, and they’ve worked hard over the years to provide.

That will be a lot easier now.

“The big thing for us was to take care of the kids the best way we can,” said Lise.

“Now my kids will be taken care of — no more worries. When someone needs something, we will be there to help.”

The couple also plans to travel across Canada, and Joe says he will fulfill a promise he made to Lise on their date night drives home.

“I’ve always wanted to give her a dream home, and now she’s going to get it.”