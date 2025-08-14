‘I almost had a heart attack’: Date night ritual pays off to the tune of $34M for married Lotto winners

A married couple from Cache Bay, Ontario, collected a $34 million cheque after their decades-long date night ritual of snagging a Lotto ticket after dinner paid off big.

By Michael Talbot

Posted August 14, 2025 11:58 am.

Last Updated August 14, 2025 12:50 pm.

Talk about getting lucky on a date.

A married couple from Cache Bay, Ontario, collected a $34 million cheque after their decades-long date night ritual of snagging a Lotto ticket after dinner paid off big.

Joe and Lise Menard have been married for 36 years, and every Friday night they grab a bite to eat then pick up a Lotto ticket and spend the drive home ‘just imagining’ what they’d do if they won.

After one of their recent nights out, they took a quick pit stop at a gas station to check their previous tickets, and grab some new ones for the LOTTO 6/49 Gold Ball draw on June 21, 2025.

“We always buy our lottery tickets on Friday as part of our date night,” Lise said. “We happened to stop at a gas station, and I had some old tickets in my purse, so I asked Joe to check them after he finished pumping the gas.”

“When I went in to pay for the gas, I asked the clerk to check the tickets,” said Joe. “After seeing they weren’t winners, the clerk asked if I wanted to replay them. I usually get new tickets using Quick Pick, but this time I replayed the old ones.”

A few days later Joe, a retired mechanic, heard that the jackpot winning ticket was sold in Northern Ontario and said he had a “premonition” that they won.

“It wasn’t until later that evening that Lise checked the tickets on her phone with the OLG app,” he explained.

When she did, she almost keeled over.

“I almost had a heart attack. I kept saying ‘Joe! Joe! Joe!’ At first, he thought we had won $34,000 and I kept telling him to look at all the zeros!”

Once the reality dawned on them, they quickly informed their children, who assumed it was prank.

“They thought we were playing a joke on them,” said Lise. “But when I sent them a screenshot of the $34 million message from the OLG app, they started screaming. They were so excited for us.”

The couple have been inseparable since Joe took Lise to the high school prom, and they’ve worked hard over the years to provide.

That will be a lot easier now.

“The big thing for us was to take care of the kids the best way we can,” said Lise.

“Now my kids will be taken care of — no more worries. When someone needs something, we will be there to help.”

The couple also plans to travel across Canada, and Joe says he will fulfill a promise he made to Lise on their date night drives home.

“I’ve always wanted to give her a dream home, and now she’s going to get it.”

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario Premier Doug Ford flirts with legislating flags on products, slams Campbell's soup again

Ontario Premier Doug Ford made the comments during a news conference on Thursday. He said he wants to speak with Canada's biggest retailers.

18m ago

Supreme Court of Canada won't hear Eaton Centre shooter's sentencing appeal

The Supreme Court of Canada will not hear the sentencing appeal of a man who opened fire in Toronto's Eaton Centre mall in 2012, killing two people and leaving several others injured. Christopher Husbands...

2h ago

Air Canada begins to cancel flights ahead of possible work stoppage

Air Canada is cancelling some flights scheduled for today as it prepares for a possible work stoppage this weekend. The union that represents about 10,000 flight attendants, is poised to strike just...

2h ago

Were you planning to fly Air Canada? What you need to know about a looming strike

A work stoppage looms for around 10,000 Air Canada flight attendants after their union and the airline issued 72-hour strike and lockout notices, respectively, early Wednesday morning. Air Canada says...

0m ago

Top Stories

Ontario Premier Doug Ford flirts with legislating flags on products, slams Campbell's soup again

Ontario Premier Doug Ford made the comments during a news conference on Thursday. He said he wants to speak with Canada's biggest retailers.

18m ago

Supreme Court of Canada won't hear Eaton Centre shooter's sentencing appeal

The Supreme Court of Canada will not hear the sentencing appeal of a man who opened fire in Toronto's Eaton Centre mall in 2012, killing two people and leaving several others injured. Christopher Husbands...

2h ago

Air Canada begins to cancel flights ahead of possible work stoppage

Air Canada is cancelling some flights scheduled for today as it prepares for a possible work stoppage this weekend. The union that represents about 10,000 flight attendants, is poised to strike just...

2h ago

Were you planning to fly Air Canada? What you need to know about a looming strike

A work stoppage looms for around 10,000 Air Canada flight attendants after their union and the airline issued 72-hour strike and lockout notices, respectively, early Wednesday morning. Air Canada says...

0m ago

Most Watched Today

2:47
Butter burgers and churro pizzas: A sneak peak of what CNE 2025 has to offer

Two more sleeps until the CNE returns! Afua Baah gets a sneak peak of the fun and the eccentric food on the menu this year.

14h ago

3:21
Ontario animal welfare organizations seeing jump in animals being abandoned, surrendered

The Niagara SPCA and Humane Society recently rescued 76 cats in just four days. The organization has seen many animals abandoned due to affordability concerns. As Nick Westoll reports, it's a problem in the Greater Toronto Area as well.

18h ago

2:32
Air Canada will begin winding down operations as flight attendants prepare to strike

Canada’s largest Airline will begin suspending operations on Thursday as thousands of flight attendants prepare to walk off the job. Shauna Hunt is at Pearson Airport with more on the looming Air Canada work stoppage.

19h ago

3:09
Churro pizza, cookie nuggets: A sneak peak at the CNE's wackiest foods

CityNews' Afua Baah gets a taste test of the newest items featured at this year's CNE food court and all the wackiest combinations.

0:45
TTC CEO takes accountability for nearly two hour delay on Line 1

A portion of the TTC's Line 1 was supplemented with shuttle buses after overnight construction led to major morning delays.

More Videos