Man arrested after indecent act caught on doorbell camera in Oakville

A man who was caught on several doorbell cameras committing an indecent act in Oakville has been arrested.

Police in Halton region say on August 11, the man rang the doorbell of at least two homes on Pelee Boulevard. When no one answered, he committed an indecent act while facing the doorbell camera.

Police say they identified the suspect, and on August 13, 25-year-old Luke Hird of no fixed address was taken into custody. He has been charged with two counts of committing an indecent act.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, and anyone who may have information or may have been victimized by the accused is asked to contact them.