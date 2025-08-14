Man wanted after allegedly injuring female cyclist with airhorn in Newmarket

Police in York region are searching for a man who they say assaulted a female cyclist with a weapon in Newmarket.

Investigators say the woman was riding her bike on a trail in the Timothy Street and Prospect Street area around 9:30 a.m. on August 13. As she was passing a man, he pointed an airhorn near her ear and discharged it.

The woman was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The man is described as white, six feet two, approximately 40 years old, with a medium build and brown and grey hair. He was last seen wearing a green hat, a black t-shirt with a motorcycle logo, grey shorts and black shoes.

“Investigators are aware that many pedestrians were present in the park at the time of the incident. Anyone who witnessed the incident or has relevant information is urged to come forward,” police said in a release.