Doug Ford says Ontario government looking to ‘lighten up’ highway traffic in Durham region

The westbound lanes of Highway 401 at Lake Ridge Road near Highway 412. Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his government will look at ways to improve traffic. GOOGLE STREETVIEW / File

By Nick Westoll

Posted August 14, 2025 4:16 pm.

Last Updated August 14, 2025 5:14 pm.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his government is looking at ways to ease highway traffic in Durham region on highways as more commuters flock to use Highways 407 East, 412, 418 and connecting to Highway 401.

During a news conference in Pickering on Thursday about skills development and the trades, Ford said he’s been having talks with Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy and other Durham region MPPs about traffic issues.

“So people are coming home from the cottage, it’s getting pretty jammed up on on there, but if it’s jammed up there I always say it must be taking congestion off another part, I guess the 401,” he said.

“I think in the long-term, we might have to look at–we’ll work with the minister of transportation and obviously the person that controls the money, Minister Bethlenfalvy, to see if we can maybe add lanes on either side.

“We’re looking at a plan to lighten up the traffic.”

It’s not clear how much study has gone into the proposal or if any funds have been set aside.

CityNews contacted representatives for Bethlenfalvy and Ontario Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria, but responses to our questions weren’t received by the time of publication. If comments are received, this story will be updated.

As Highway 401 traffic lanes narrow near Highway 412 on- and off-ramps, traffic backups have been seen in the area — especially during weekday peak periods. Highway 407 East opened for use in 2019, providing a parallel route to Highway 401. Highway 418 opened in 2019 and Highway 412 opened in 2016.

Tolls were removed from Highways 412 and 418 by the Ford government in 2018. Earlier in 2025, the Ford government also removed tolls from the provincially owned section of Highway 407 East.

Ontario Liberal MPP Rob Cerjanec represents the riding of Ajax and said traffic and transportation are the top issues that his office hears about. He said with Highway 407 East now being toll-free, he’s heard Highway 401 in that part of Durham region has seen a “little less” traffic.

“But I know around Lake Ridge Road and [Highway] 412 is always a pain point and a pressure point, so I’m definitely open to seeing what they would like to propose and how we make the transportation system work,” Cerjanec told CityNews Thursday afternoon.

“We’ve got to make the road network work well for everyone.”

Cerjanec said he wants to see a formal transportation study conducted to identify the best solution, which he said could involve adding more lanes.

“We hear things, ‘Let’s build a tunnel under the 401,’ random things are starting to be thrown out and it’s starting to get into ridiculous territory,” he said.

“Instead of focusing on fantasy projects like a tunnel under the 401, you’ve got to make the current transportation system better and expand public transit ASAP so that we can actually encourage people when it makes sense to get out of their cars.”

Meanwhile, Cerjanec said the Ford government needs to act on getting express GO Transit Lakeshore East trains back into Durham region.

“They won’t provide a timeline. It was supposed to be in place summer 2024, so a year ago, the express service was supposed to be back, it’s not, so I know people that are driving instead of taking the GO train because of that,” he said, adding that timelines for electrifying GO Transit trains (which operate quicker) also haven’t been released either.

“The most effective way to help the traffic is to help get people out of their cars by making transit reliable, affordable and frequent.”

Metrolinx previously suspended GO Transit Lakeshore East express trains due to construction and expansion work related to the future Ontario Line and East Harbour Transit Hub.

CityNews contacted Metrolinx Thursday afternoon to ask for an update on express train service. A statement issued by the media relations office said the third Lakeshore East track needed to be taken out of service for safety and construction efficiency reasons, but didn’t comment on when that suspension will be lifted.

“This third track is necessary for express trains to pass all-stop trains, so the removal of this track means that Lakeshore East express trains are temporarily suspended. In the meantime, we’ve brought back 15-minute service during weekday rush hours on the Lakeshore East line,” the statement said.

“We appreciate how important express service is for our customers, and we are always working hard to balance current service impacts with construction work that will enable future service increases and new transit connections.”

