Police arrest man in connection with King Street West shooting

A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting in the city’s King Street West neighbourhood that left two people with life-threatening injuries.

Toronto police say the shooting happened around 2:42 a.m. on Aug. 8, in the King Street West and Sudbury Street area.

According to investigators, a group of friends were walking in the area when a man on a motorcycle sped past them, nearly striking them. Police allege the suspect circled back, yelled at the group, and then confronted them again moments later.

As the group tried to walk away, police say the suspect waited for them at the end of a laneway, pulled out a gun, and opened fire. Multiple rounds were discharged before the suspect fled.

A man and a woman, both in their 30s, were shot and rushed to hospital with life-threatening-injuries.

Police say they arrested 32-year-old Nyim Alexander on August 12. He faces multiple charges, including:

Four counts of attempted murder,

Two counts of aggravated assault,

Unauthorized possession of a loaded restricted firearm,

Occupying a motor vehicle with a firearm, and

Possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order

Alexander appeared in court the same day at the Toronto Regional Bail Centre.