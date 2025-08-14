Line 2 subway service resumes following hydraulic fluid leak at Islington Station

The TTC says subway service has resumed on Line 2 following a hydraulic fluid leak at Islington Station ahead of the Thursday morning commute.

The transit agency said subways were not running between Kipling and Jane Stations. Service resumed just after 7 a.m.

Shuttle buses were running between the affected stations. The TTC said as an alternative, riders could also use GO Transit from Kipling Station.

A TTC spokesperson said workers were doing some work near Islington Station overnight when a work car leaked the fluid onto the tracks.

The TTC said crews were on scene cleaning the tracks and hoped to restore service as soon as possible.

This latest subway issue followed a significant service disruption on Line 1 during Wednesday morning’s rush hour, which left thousands of commuters facing delays and scrambling for alternate transportation.

With files from CityNews staff