Air Canada, flight attendants enter final day before strike deadline

Caryn Ceolin is joined by aviation analyst and former senior executive with Air Canada John Gradek to discuss what’s at stake ahead of a potential strike by 10,000 Air Canada flight attendants.

By Sammy Hudes, The Canadian Press

Posted August 15, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated August 15, 2025 8:34 am.

It’s the final day before a potential work stoppage could ground all Air Canada and Air Canada Rouge flights.

More than 10,000 flight attendants are poised to walk off the job around 1 a.m. ET on Saturday, followed by a company-imposed lockout if the two sides can’t reach an eleventh-hour deal.

Air Canada said it was expecting to cancel around 500 flights previously scheduled to take off today in anticipation of the work stoppage, with a full stoppage looming Saturday.

It said it would notify customers of cancellations through email and text message, adding it recommends against going to the airport unless they have a confirmed booking and their flight still shows as operating.

Customers whose flights are cancelled will be offered a full refund and Air Canada says it is also allowing customers to change their travel plans without a fee if they choose to do so.

The Air Canada component of CUPE says it is eager to avoid a work stoppage by sitting down to negotiate, while the airline has requested the federal government step in and direct the parties to enter binding arbitration.

Top Stories

'It's been crazy': Years of complaints lead to legal crackdown at Mississauga's Ridgeway Plaza

The City of Mississauga has secured a temporary court injunction to address persistent public safety concerns at Ridgeway Plaza, a commercial hub that has become a hotspot for large, unsanctioned gatherings...

1h ago

Police impersonation scam in Brampton under investigation after victim defrauded of $15K

Peel Regional Police are appealing to the public for information following an alleged fraud incident involving the impersonation of a police officer in Brampton. On Aug. 9, authorities said a resident...

15m ago

Toronto police arrest man in child exploitation case with help from Australian authorities

A months-long investigation into online child exploitation has led to the arrest of a Pickering man, following a joint operation between the Toronto Police Service (TPS) and Australian authorities. The...

3h ago

Talks between union, Canada Post scheduled for Friday postponed

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers says talks with Canada Post scheduled for Friday have been postponed due to a lack of available federal mediators. CUPW President Jan Simpson said in an update late...

14h ago

