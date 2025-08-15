Alejandro Kirk’s heroics lead Blue Jays to comeback win over Rangers

Toronto Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk (30) hits a two-run single against the Texas Rangers during eighth inning MLB baseball action in Toronto on Friday, August 15, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 15, 2025 10:45 pm.

Alejandro Kirk followed a two-run homer in the seventh inning with a game-winning two-run single in the eighth to push the Toronto Blue Jays to a 6-5 comeback win in the series opener against the Texas Rangers on Friday.

Kirk’s single with the bases loaded allowed the Blue Jays (72-51) to overcome a three-run deficit. Before Kirk’s deciding at-bat, Texas reliever Phil Matton (2-5) walked Daulton Varsho with the bases loaded to pull the home team within two runs before 42,260 at Rogers Centre.

Kirk and Rangers infielder Marcus Semien traded two-run homers in the bottom of the seventh and top of the eighth.

Reliever Louis Varland (4-3) registered the win with Jeff Hoffman notching his 28th save.

Jacob deGrom pitched five shutout innings, allowing only two hits with no walks and five strikeouts as the Rangers’ (61-62) losing streak was extended to three games.

Kyle Higashioka hammered a three-run homer in the second inning.

The three-run blow was one of only four hits off Toronto starter Chris Bassitt, who lasted five innings on 100 pitches and matched a season-high four walks with four strikeouts.

Blue Jays right fielder Nathan Lukes made a pair of defensive gems early. With his back against the wall, he jumped to take an extra base hit away from Joc Pederson in the first inning.

In the second inning, Lukes fielded Evan Carter’s rocket off the wall and caught the Rangers outfielder at second.

Takeaways

Rangers: They began the day 3 1/2 games back of the final American League wild-card spot.

Blue Jays: George Springer homered in the second of his three at-bats in his rehab start for triple-A Buffalo on Friday. Shane Bieber pitched seven shutout innings in Buffalo, striking out four with six hits and no walks on 90 pitches. Springer is expected to rejoin Toronto on Saturday, and Bieber could make his Blue Jays debut next week.

Key Moment

Kirk’s bases-loaded single in the eighth inning scored the tying and go-ahead runs.

Key Stat

Bassitt still hasn’t suffered a loss at home in 2025, going 8-0 with six no decisions.

Up Next

Lefty Eric Lauer (7-2) will face Texas southpaw Patrick Corbin (6-8) in the middle outing of the three-game set on Saturday.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Suspect in fatal Hwy. 48 crash that killed father of 3 makes court appearance

The teen accused in a deadly crash that killed a father of three made a court appearance Friday in Oshawa. Andrew Cristillo was killed and his three daughters seriously injured in a deadly head-on crash...

2h ago

Jobs Minister Hajdu calls on union, airline to return to table to 'finish this deal'

OTTAWA — Jobs Minister Patty Hajdu is urging Air Canada and the union representing its flight attendants to get back to the negotiating table, suggesting she's not ready to intervene in a dispute that...

2h ago

Trump says no agreement on ending war in Ukraine as Putin says there was an 'understanding'

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska (AP) — First came the red carpet, then the warm handshakes, friendly smiles and military planes flying overhead. Finally, President Donald Trump and...

1h ago

'We want answers': Condo buyers grow frustrated after Scarborough complex has so far failed to launch

Robert Maiolo, who put down a deposit for a condo he had hoped to be living in by now, finds himself among a large group of people throughout the Greater Toronto Area these days. Several planned condo...

6h ago

Top Stories

Suspect in fatal Hwy. 48 crash that killed father of 3 makes court appearance

The teen accused in a deadly crash that killed a father of three made a court appearance Friday in Oshawa. Andrew Cristillo was killed and his three daughters seriously injured in a deadly head-on crash...

2h ago

Jobs Minister Hajdu calls on union, airline to return to table to 'finish this deal'

OTTAWA — Jobs Minister Patty Hajdu is urging Air Canada and the union representing its flight attendants to get back to the negotiating table, suggesting she's not ready to intervene in a dispute that...

2h ago

Trump says no agreement on ending war in Ukraine as Putin says there was an 'understanding'

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska (AP) — First came the red carpet, then the warm handshakes, friendly smiles and military planes flying overhead. Finally, President Donald Trump and...

1h ago

'We want answers': Condo buyers grow frustrated after Scarborough complex has so far failed to launch

Robert Maiolo, who put down a deposit for a condo he had hoped to be living in by now, finds himself among a large group of people throughout the Greater Toronto Area these days. Several planned condo...

6h ago

Most Watched Today

3:04
Looming Air Canada strike forces cancellation of hundreds of flights, stranding thousands of travellers

At the centre of the labour dispute between Air Canada and CUPE are the travellers wondering if they will make it and from their destination. As Jazan Grewal reports, more flights are expected to be grounded as the strike deadline approaches.

4h ago

3:04
After a near six-year delay, Scarborough condo buyers demand answers

A group representing nearly 200 people reached out to Speakers Corner for answers about a large planned development in Scarborough that has so far failed to launch.

5h ago

0:44
Suspect caught on camera moments before shooting of Markham man

York Regional Police released security footage of a suspect approaching a man before he was shot in his driveway in Markham.

9h ago

5:26
Strike could cost Air Canada up to $60M per day: former exec

Caryn Ceolin is joined by aviation analyst and former senior executive with Air Canada John Gradek to discuss what’s at stake ahead of a potential strike by 10,000 Air Canada flight attendants.

12h ago

2:36
The Blue Jays take their fantasy football to new heights

CityNews' Sports Reporter spoke with Blue Jays outfielders Davis Schneider and Daulton Varsho about the unusual way the team decided their fantasy football draft order.

23h ago

More Videos