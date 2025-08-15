Alejandro Kirk’s heroics lead Blue Jays to comeback win over Rangers

Alejandro Kirk followed a two-run homer in the seventh inning with a game-winning two-run single in the eighth to push the Toronto Blue Jays to a 6-5 comeback win in the series opener against the Texas Rangers on Friday.

Kirk’s single with the bases loaded allowed the Blue Jays (72-51) to overcome a three-run deficit. Before Kirk’s deciding at-bat, Texas reliever Phil Matton (2-5) walked Daulton Varsho with the bases loaded to pull the home team within two runs before 42,260 at Rogers Centre.

Kirk and Rangers infielder Marcus Semien traded two-run homers in the bottom of the seventh and top of the eighth.

Reliever Louis Varland (4-3) registered the win with Jeff Hoffman notching his 28th save.

Jacob deGrom pitched five shutout innings, allowing only two hits with no walks and five strikeouts as the Rangers’ (61-62) losing streak was extended to three games.

Kyle Higashioka hammered a three-run homer in the second inning.

The three-run blow was one of only four hits off Toronto starter Chris Bassitt, who lasted five innings on 100 pitches and matched a season-high four walks with four strikeouts.

Blue Jays right fielder Nathan Lukes made a pair of defensive gems early. With his back against the wall, he jumped to take an extra base hit away from Joc Pederson in the first inning.

In the second inning, Lukes fielded Evan Carter’s rocket off the wall and caught the Rangers outfielder at second.

Takeaways

Rangers: They began the day 3 1/2 games back of the final American League wild-card spot.

Blue Jays: George Springer homered in the second of his three at-bats in his rehab start for triple-A Buffalo on Friday. Shane Bieber pitched seven shutout innings in Buffalo, striking out four with six hits and no walks on 90 pitches. Springer is expected to rejoin Toronto on Saturday, and Bieber could make his Blue Jays debut next week.

Key Moment

Kirk’s bases-loaded single in the eighth inning scored the tying and go-ahead runs.

Key Stat

Bassitt still hasn’t suffered a loss at home in 2025, going 8-0 with six no decisions.

Up Next

Lefty Eric Lauer (7-2) will face Texas southpaw Patrick Corbin (6-8) in the middle outing of the three-game set on Saturday.