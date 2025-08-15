Peel Regional Police are appealing to the public for information following an alleged fraud incident involving the impersonation of a police officer in Brampton.

On Aug. 9, authorities said a resident was defrauded of $15,000 after falling victim to a “sophisticated scam” when they responded to a spam text message, believing it to be legitimate.

Later that day, around 5:45 p.m., the victim received a phone call from a man claiming to be an undercover officer with the Toronto Police Service (TPS), alleging fraudulent activity on the victim’s account.

Shortly after the call, Peel police said two suspects arrived at the victim’s home near Finegan Circle in the Mississauga Road and Wanless Drive area in a black Mitsubishi SUV. The victim handed over their bank cards, which were used to withdraw a substantial amount of money. Police say the suspects did not present any form of official identification.

The driver is described as a South Asian male, aged 36 to 38, with short black hair, a heavy build, and wearing a checkered dress shirt. The passenger is also described as a South Asian male, though no further details were provided.

The suspect vehicle is a new black four-door Mitsubishi SUV, notable for having a working computer mounted between the front seats with a police sticker affixed to it — a detail investigators say may have been used to assist in convincing the victim that the suspects were legitimate.

Police are urging residents to remain vigilant and to never share personal or financial information with individuals claiming to be law enforcement without proper verification.

“Card fraud continues to be a serious concern, and your awareness is key to prevention,” Peel police wrote in a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.