Police impersonation scam in Brampton under investigation after victim defrauded of $15K

The suspect vehicle is a new black four-door Mitsubishi SUV, notable for having a working computer mounted between the front seats with a police sticker affixed to it. Photo: PRP.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted August 15, 2025 8:32 am.

Peel Regional Police are appealing to the public for information following an alleged fraud incident involving the impersonation of a police officer in Brampton.

On Aug. 9, authorities said a resident was defrauded of $15,000 after falling victim to a “sophisticated scam” when they responded to a spam text message, believing it to be legitimate.

Later that day, around 5:45 p.m., the victim received a phone call from a man claiming to be an undercover officer with the Toronto Police Service (TPS), alleging fraudulent activity on the victim’s account.

Shortly after the call, Peel police said two suspects arrived at the victim’s home near Finegan Circle in the Mississauga Road and Wanless Drive area in a black Mitsubishi SUV. The victim handed over their bank cards, which were used to withdraw a substantial amount of money. Police say the suspects did not present any form of official identification.

Related:

The driver is described as a South Asian male, aged 36 to 38, with short black hair, a heavy build, and wearing a checkered dress shirt. The passenger is also described as a South Asian male, though no further details were provided.

The suspect vehicle is a new black four-door Mitsubishi SUV, notable for having a working computer mounted between the front seats with a police sticker affixed to it — a detail investigators say may have been used to assist in convincing the victim that the suspects were legitimate.

Police are urging residents to remain vigilant and to never share personal or financial information with individuals claiming to be law enforcement without proper verification.

“Card fraud continues to be a serious concern, and your awareness is key to prevention,” Peel police wrote in a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.

The suspect vehicle is a new black four-door Mitsubishi SUV, notable for having a working computer mounted between the front seats. Photo: PRP.
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'It's been crazy': Years of complaints lead to legal crackdown at Mississauga's Ridgeway Plaza

The City of Mississauga has secured a temporary court injunction to address persistent public safety concerns at Ridgeway Plaza, a commercial hub that has become a hotspot for large, unsanctioned gatherings...

1h ago

Air Canada, flight attendants enter final day before strike deadline

It's the final day before a potential work stoppage could ground all Air Canada and Air Canada Rouge flights. More than 10,000 flight attendants are poised to walk off the job around 1 a.m. ET on Saturday,...

13m ago

Toronto police arrest man in child exploitation case with help from Australian authorities

A months-long investigation into online child exploitation has led to the arrest of a Pickering man, following a joint operation between the Toronto Police Service (TPS) and Australian authorities. The...

3h ago

Talks between union, Canada Post scheduled for Friday postponed

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers says talks with Canada Post scheduled for Friday have been postponed due to a lack of available federal mediators. CUPW President Jan Simpson said in an update late...

14h ago

Top Stories

'It's been crazy': Years of complaints lead to legal crackdown at Mississauga's Ridgeway Plaza

The City of Mississauga has secured a temporary court injunction to address persistent public safety concerns at Ridgeway Plaza, a commercial hub that has become a hotspot for large, unsanctioned gatherings...

1h ago

Air Canada, flight attendants enter final day before strike deadline

It's the final day before a potential work stoppage could ground all Air Canada and Air Canada Rouge flights. More than 10,000 flight attendants are poised to walk off the job around 1 a.m. ET on Saturday,...

13m ago

Toronto police arrest man in child exploitation case with help from Australian authorities

A months-long investigation into online child exploitation has led to the arrest of a Pickering man, following a joint operation between the Toronto Police Service (TPS) and Australian authorities. The...

3h ago

Talks between union, Canada Post scheduled for Friday postponed

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers says talks with Canada Post scheduled for Friday have been postponed due to a lack of available federal mediators. CUPW President Jan Simpson said in an update late...

14h ago

Most Watched Today

3:12
Air Canada passengers face major flight disruptions as strike threat looms

Air Canada is set to cancel around 500 flights on Friday ahead of a looming strike and full work stoppage on Saturday. As Jazan Grewal reports, nearly 130,000 travellers will be impacted per day if strike goes ahead.

9h ago

2:20
Check you labels if looking to buy Canadian made products

The maple leaf label on many food products meant to help people shop Canadian products are not always as Canadian as they may appear

14h ago

4:16
How this Northern Ontario couple scored a $34M date night

A married couple from Cache Bay, Ontario, collected a $34 million cheque after their decades-long date night ritual of snagging a Lotto ticket after dinner paid off big.

20h ago

1:57
Ontario Premier Ford blasts 'sneaky' companies outsourcing Canadian products

Ontario Premier Doug Ford had some harsh words for retailers, who he claims have been outsourcing Canadian products amid the ongoing trade war.

20h ago

1:47
Ford calls driver suspected of fatal Hwy. 48 crash, that side-swiped him, an 'idiot'

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said the suspected driver of the fatal Highway. 48 crash that killed a father of three, who months prior crashed into his vehicle, should have his license removed.

19h ago

More Videos