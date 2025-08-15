Court to hear from family, community of victim of Winnipeg serial killer

A portrait Ashlee Christine Shingoose sits on display at a ceremony and press conference in Winnipeg, Wednesday, March 26, 2025. Officials confirmed the identity of Mashkode Bizhiki’ikwe, also known as Buffalo Woman, as Ashlee Christine Shingoose, 30, from St Theresa Point Anisininew Nation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

By Brittany Hobson, The Canadian Press

Posted August 15, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated August 15, 2025 8:08 am.

The parents of a First Nations woman who died at the hands of a Winnipeg serial killer are set to give victim impact statements at a special court hearing today.

Manitoba Court of King’s Bench agreed to the hearing for the family and community of Ashlee Shingoose, a year after Jeremy Skibicki was convicted of killing her.

Shingoose was one of four First Nations women killed by Skibicki in 2022.

He was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison, but Shingoose had yet to be identified at the time of his trial.

Police announced earlier this year that new information after the trial led them to identify the unknown victim as Shingoose.

Premier Wab Kinew announced this week that a preliminary search is underway at a Winnipeg landfill where police believe the woman’s remains were taken.

Kinew said the search of the city-run Brady Road site started with a small team excavating an area of the site. It’s also conducting ground-penetrating radar tests to narrow down a search area.

Police first became aware of Skibicki’s crimes after the remains of Rebecca Contois were discovered in a garbage bin in May 2022. More of her remains were found at the Brady Road landfill.

The remains of Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myran were discovered this year at the Prairie Green landfill north of Winnipeg.

Skibicki’s trial heard he targeted the women at homeless shelters in Winnipeg and disposed of their bodies in garbage bins.

He admitted to the slayings but argued he was not criminally responsible due to a mental illness.

At the time of the trial, Shingoose was referred to in court as Mashkode Bizhiki’ikwe, or Buffalo Woman, a name given to her by Indigenous grassroots community members.

The court has said Friday’s hearing is unique but necessary in order to give the woman’s family the same opportunity as relatives of the other victims.

'It's been crazy': Years of complaints lead to legal crackdown at Mississauga's Ridgeway Plaza

The City of Mississauga has secured a temporary court injunction to address persistent public safety concerns at Ridgeway Plaza, a commercial hub that has become a hotspot for large, unsanctioned gatherings...

1h ago

Police impersonation scam in Brampton under investigation after victim defrauded of $15K

Peel Regional Police are appealing to the public for information following an alleged fraud incident involving the impersonation of a police officer in Brampton. On Aug. 9, authorities said a resident...

16m ago

Air Canada, flight attendants enter final day before strike deadline

It's the final day before a potential work stoppage could ground all Air Canada and Air Canada Rouge flights. More than 10,000 flight attendants are poised to walk off the job around 1 a.m. ET on Saturday,...

14m ago

Toronto police arrest man in child exploitation case with help from Australian authorities

A months-long investigation into online child exploitation has led to the arrest of a Pickering man, following a joint operation between the Toronto Police Service (TPS) and Australian authorities. The...

3h ago

