Flash floods triggered by heavy rains kill at least 49 people in northwestern Pakistan

In this photo released by Rescue 1122 Emergency Department, rescue workers and local residents gather at the site of a massive cloudburst led to flash flooding in Salarzai, Pakistan, Friday, Aug. 15, 2025. (Rescue 1122 Emergency Department via AP)

By Riaz Khan, The Associated Press

Posted August 15, 2025 3:14 am.

Last Updated August 15, 2025 5:34 am.

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Flash floods triggered by heavy rains killed at least 49 people in northwestern Pakistan and elsewhere in the country over the past 24 hours, officials said Friday, as rescuers evacuated 1,300 stranded tourists from a mountainous district hit by landslides.

More than 360 people, mostly women and children, have died in rain-related incidents across Pakistan since June 26. Most of the latest deaths were reported in northern and northwestern Pakistan, according to local officials.

At least 10 people were killed Thursday after being swept away by flash floods in Ghazar district in the Gilgit-Baltistan region, said regional government spokesman Faizullah Faraq.

Another 16 people, including women and children, also died Thursday in Bajaur district in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province when a massive cloudburst led to flash flooding, said rescue official Amjad Khan. He said 17 others were swept away and remain missing.

Flash floods also hit Battagram, a district in the northwest, killing 10 people, government administrator Saleem Khan said. He said another 18 people were still missing.

Seven more people died Thursday in separate rain-related incidents in Pakistan-administered Kashmir, which is split between Pakistan and India and claimed by both in its entirety, according to the state disaster management authority.

Bilal Faizi, a provincial emergency service spokesman in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said rescuers worked for hours to save 1,300 tourists after they were trapped by flash flooding and landslides in the Siran Valley in Mansehra district on Thursday.

Faraq said Gilgit-Baltistan has been hit by multiple floods since July, triggering landslides along the Karakoram Highway, a key trade and travel route linking Pakistan and China that is used by tourists to travel to the scenic north.

Pakistan’s President Asif Ali Zardari in a statement expressed his sorrow and grief over the losses and asked authorities to expedite the rescue and relief work in the flood-affected areas.

Gilgit-Baltistan is also home to scenic glaciers that provide 75% of Pakistan’s stored water supply. Pakistan’s disaster management agency has issued fresh alerts for glacial lake outburst flooding in the north, warning travelers to avoid affected areas.

A study released this week by World Weather Attribution, a network of international scientists, found rainfall from June 24 to July 23 was 10% to 15% heavier because of global warming. Experts say sudden, intense downpours over small areas — known as cloudbursts — are becoming increasingly common in the country.

In 2022, the country’s worst monsoon season on record killed more than 1,700 people and caused an estimated $40 billion in damage.

__

Associated Press writers Anwarullah Khan in Bajur, Pakistan, Abdul Rehman in Gilgit, Pakistan and Rasool Dawar in Peshawar, Pakistan contributed to this story.

Riaz Khan, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'It's been crazy': Years of complaints lead to legal crackdown at Mississauga's Ridgeway Plaza

The City of Mississauga has secured a temporary court injunction to address persistent public safety concerns at Ridgeway Plaza, a commercial hub that has become a hotspot for large, unsanctioned gatherings...

1h ago

Police impersonation scam in Brampton under investigation after victim defrauded of $15K

Peel Regional Police are appealing to the public for information following an alleged fraud incident involving the impersonation of a police officer in Brampton. On Aug. 9, authorities said a resident...

16m ago

Air Canada, flight attendants enter final day before strike deadline

It's the final day before a potential work stoppage could ground all Air Canada and Air Canada Rouge flights. More than 10,000 flight attendants are poised to walk off the job around 1 a.m. ET on Saturday,...

14m ago

Toronto police arrest man in child exploitation case with help from Australian authorities

A months-long investigation into online child exploitation has led to the arrest of a Pickering man, following a joint operation between the Toronto Police Service (TPS) and Australian authorities. The...

3h ago

Top Stories

'It's been crazy': Years of complaints lead to legal crackdown at Mississauga's Ridgeway Plaza

The City of Mississauga has secured a temporary court injunction to address persistent public safety concerns at Ridgeway Plaza, a commercial hub that has become a hotspot for large, unsanctioned gatherings...

1h ago

Police impersonation scam in Brampton under investigation after victim defrauded of $15K

Peel Regional Police are appealing to the public for information following an alleged fraud incident involving the impersonation of a police officer in Brampton. On Aug. 9, authorities said a resident...

16m ago

Air Canada, flight attendants enter final day before strike deadline

It's the final day before a potential work stoppage could ground all Air Canada and Air Canada Rouge flights. More than 10,000 flight attendants are poised to walk off the job around 1 a.m. ET on Saturday,...

14m ago

Toronto police arrest man in child exploitation case with help from Australian authorities

A months-long investigation into online child exploitation has led to the arrest of a Pickering man, following a joint operation between the Toronto Police Service (TPS) and Australian authorities. The...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

3:12
Air Canada passengers face major flight disruptions as strike threat looms

Air Canada is set to cancel around 500 flights on Friday ahead of a looming strike and full work stoppage on Saturday. As Jazan Grewal reports, nearly 130,000 travellers will be impacted per day if strike goes ahead.

9h ago

2:20
Check you labels if looking to buy Canadian made products

The maple leaf label on many food products meant to help people shop Canadian products are not always as Canadian as they may appear

14h ago

4:16
How this Northern Ontario couple scored a $34M date night

A married couple from Cache Bay, Ontario, collected a $34 million cheque after their decades-long date night ritual of snagging a Lotto ticket after dinner paid off big.

20h ago

1:57
Ontario Premier Ford blasts 'sneaky' companies outsourcing Canadian products

Ontario Premier Doug Ford had some harsh words for retailers, who he claims have been outsourcing Canadian products amid the ongoing trade war.

20h ago

1:47
Ford calls driver suspected of fatal Hwy. 48 crash, that side-swiped him, an 'idiot'

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said the suspected driver of the fatal Highway. 48 crash that killed a father of three, who months prior crashed into his vehicle, should have his license removed.

19h ago

More Videos