Hamilton police officer charged in historic domestic incident

A veteran member of the Hamilton Police Service (HPS) is facing criminal charges in connection with a historic domestic incident, the force confirmed in a brief statement on Friday.

The officer, a 46-year-old man who has served with the department for 17 years, has been charged with one count of assault and one count of mischief under $5,000.

Police say the charges stem from an incident that occurred in the past, though no specific date or further details have been released.

The officer’s identity has not been disclosed, and Hamilton police did not confirm whether he has been suspended or remains on active duty. He is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 11, 2025.

Under Ontario’s Police Services Act, officers charged with criminal offences may face internal disciplinary proceedings, including suspension with or without pay, depending on the circumstances and the discretion of the police chief.