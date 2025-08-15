Teen girl dies, another critically injured in Lake St. Clair watercraft crash

An OPP marine unit officer can be seen on patrol. CITYNEWS / File / Nick Westoll

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted August 15, 2025 6:59 am.

A collision involving a personal watercraft on Lake St. Clair has left one teenage girl dead and another fighting for her life, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) confirmed.

The incident occurred around 2 p.m. on Thursday, just east of Windsor, Ont., in the waters off Lakeshore. According to the OPP, four girls between the ages of 15 and 17 were involved in a single-vessel crash.

A 17-year-old girl from Essex County was rushed to the hospital but later succumbed to her injuries. Another girl, aged 16, was airlifted to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

Two other teens, aged 15 and 17, were also hospitalized and are expected to recover.

Police are urging anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has information about the incident to contact OPP.

“Our thoughts are with the family and all those affected by this heartbreaking incident,” the OPP said in a statement posted to social media.

