Pilot conscious, talking after helicopter crashes while fighting fires in Nova Scotia

The Department of Natural Resources says one of its helicopters was involved in a crash at the Long Lake wildfires.

In a statement, the department said the helicopter crashed into shallow water at about 4:24 p.m. on Friday while it was working on the fire in the Annapolis County.

“The pilot was conscious and talking with firefighters who quickly reached the aircraft. By 6 p.m. he was rescued from his aircraft and taken for medical assessment,” read the statement.

The pilot’s name is not being released out of respect for the pilot’s privacy, the department added.

“I’m relieved the pilot was rescued quickly and wish them a speedy recovery. Thank you to everyone who responded so quickly to reach the aircraft and provide support,” read a statement from Premier Tim Houston on Friday night.

There was no word on the cause of the crash.

Transport Canada, which investigates all aircraft incidents, has been informed of the crash, and the department says it will fully cooperate.