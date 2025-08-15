The Big Story

What’s at stake as Trump and Putin meet in Alaska?

FILE - President Donald Trump, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin shake hands at the beginning of a meeting at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland, on July 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted August 15, 2025 7:11 am.

Last Updated August 15, 2025 7:12 am.

The West has long sought to make Vladimir Putin a pariah over the bloodshed in Ukraine.

But on Friday, the Russian leader will break out of international isolation and step foot on U.S. soil, welcomed by an American president eager to fulfill his promise of stopping the war.

European leaders who held a virtual conference with President Donald Trump earlier this week, say he agreed ceding land can only be negotiated by Kyiv.

But behind closed doors, without the war-torn country represented in the room, anything can happen.

Host Caryn Ceolin speaks with history professor Elizabeth Wood about what Putin and Trump each want, and why there are still lingering fears their summit could end up selling out Ukraine like one of Trump’s real estate deals.

Top Stories

'It's been crazy': Years of complaints lead to legal crackdown at Mississauga's Ridgeway Plaza

The City of Mississauga has secured a temporary court injunction to address persistent public safety concerns at Ridgeway Plaza, a commercial hub that has become a hotspot for large, unsanctioned gatherings...

1h ago

Police impersonation scam in Brampton under investigation after victim defrauded of $15K

Peel Regional Police are appealing to the public for information following an alleged fraud incident involving the impersonation of a police officer in Brampton. On Aug. 9, authorities said a resident...

17m ago

Air Canada, flight attendants enter final day before strike deadline

It's the final day before a potential work stoppage could ground all Air Canada and Air Canada Rouge flights. More than 10,000 flight attendants are poised to walk off the job around 1 a.m. ET on Saturday,...

15m ago

Toronto police arrest man in child exploitation case with help from Australian authorities

A months-long investigation into online child exploitation has led to the arrest of a Pickering man, following a joint operation between the Toronto Police Service (TPS) and Australian authorities. The...

3h ago

