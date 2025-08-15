Toronto police arrest man in child exploitation case with help from Australian authorities

A Toronto Police Service emblem is seen outside police headquarters in Toronto in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted August 15, 2025 5:18 am.

A months-long investigation into online child exploitation has led to the arrest of a Pickering man, following a joint operation between the Toronto Police Service (TPS) and Australian authorities.

The investigation began in December 2024, when TPS partnered with the Queensland Police Service’s Argos Task Force, a specialized unit known for its work in combating online child abuse.

According to police, the accused had allegedly been communicating online with the intent of gaining access to a person under the age of 16. Investigators say he used the username “Cravingjocks” across multiple social media platforms to facilitate these interactions.

On Jan. 8, 2025, Toronto police executed a search warrant at a residence near Whites Road and Finch Avenue in Pickering. The search was part of the ongoing investigation into the suspect’s online activities.

On Thursday, Aug. 14, Peter Patlakas, 41, of Pickering, surrendered to police. He was subsequently arrested and faces several serious charges, including possession, access, and distribution of child pornography. He is also charged with making child pornography and arranging to commit a sexual assault involving a person believed to be under the age of sixteen.

The accused was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday morning.

Police are urging anyone with information related to the case to come forward and contact investigators.

Top Stories

'It's been crazy': Years of complaints lead to legal crackdown at Mississauga's Ridgeway Plaza

The City of Mississauga has secured a temporary court injunction to address persistent public safety concerns at Ridgeway Plaza, a commercial hub that has become a hotspot for large, unsanctioned gatherings...

1h ago

Police impersonation scam in Brampton under investigation after victim defrauded of $15K

Peel Regional Police are appealing to the public for information following an alleged fraud incident involving the impersonation of a police officer in Brampton. On Aug. 9, authorities said a resident...

13m ago

Air Canada, flight attendants enter final day before strike deadline

It's the final day before a potential work stoppage could ground all Air Canada and Air Canada Rouge flights. More than 10,000 flight attendants are poised to walk off the job around 1 a.m. ET on Saturday,...

11m ago

Talks between union, Canada Post scheduled for Friday postponed

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers says talks with Canada Post scheduled for Friday have been postponed due to a lack of available federal mediators. CUPW President Jan Simpson said in an update late...

14h ago

