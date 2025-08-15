A months-long investigation into online child exploitation has led to the arrest of a Pickering man, following a joint operation between the Toronto Police Service (TPS) and Australian authorities.

The investigation began in December 2024, when TPS partnered with the Queensland Police Service’s Argos Task Force, a specialized unit known for its work in combating online child abuse.

According to police, the accused had allegedly been communicating online with the intent of gaining access to a person under the age of 16. Investigators say he used the username “Cravingjocks” across multiple social media platforms to facilitate these interactions.

On Jan. 8, 2025, Toronto police executed a search warrant at a residence near Whites Road and Finch Avenue in Pickering. The search was part of the ongoing investigation into the suspect’s online activities.

On Thursday, Aug. 14, Peter Patlakas, 41, of Pickering, surrendered to police. He was subsequently arrested and faces several serious charges, including possession, access, and distribution of child pornography. He is also charged with making child pornography and arranging to commit a sexual assault involving a person believed to be under the age of sixteen.

The accused was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday morning.

Police are urging anyone with information related to the case to come forward and contact investigators.