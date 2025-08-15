Video shows suspect creeping up on victim before shooting him on Markham driveway

York Regional Police have released security video showing a suspect creeping up on a man and shooting him as he sat in an SUV on his driveway in a Markham neighbourhood on Thursday.

Officers were called to a home in the McCowan Road and 14th Avenue area on August 15, at around 5:20 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived on scene they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Surveillance video released on Friday shows a male suspect wearing dark clothing and white gloves exit a grey Honda CR-V SUV and run across the street to the victim’s driveway.

As he approaches the driveway he crouches down and begins creeping towards the victim, who was sitting in an SUV in his driveway.

The suspect then fires a shot through the vehicle door, which strikes the victim.

“The victim escaped by reversing out of his driveway, colliding with the suspect’s vehicle (pictured below), which was operated by at least one additional suspect,” a police release states.

If you know anything, contact York Regional Police.