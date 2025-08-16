2 people in hospital with serious injuries after overnight shooting in Pickering, police say

A Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) cruiser is seen outside the west division station in Pickering, Ontario. CITYNEWS / File / Nick Westoll

By Denio Lourenco

Posted August 16, 2025 11:02 am.

Two people were rushed to a hospital early Saturday morning with serious injuries following an overnight shooting in Pickering, authorities say.

According to the Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS), officers were called to a parking lot in the area of Liverpool Road and Kingston Road just after 1:00 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located two people suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to a Toronto-area trauma centre where they remain in stable condition.

DRPS describes the suspect as a male with a light-brown complexion. He is approximately six-foot with a medium to heavy build and was last seen wearing a jersey-style shirt. Investigators say he fled the area in a dark-coloured sedan.

Police encourage anyone with information to come forward.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Were you planning to fly Air Canada? What you need to know about the strike

Air Canada flights are cancelled after thousands of flight attendants began a strike early Saturday morning. The company says the work stoppage means all Air Canada and Air Canada Rouge flights would be...

2h ago

'Disgusting act of violence': 8-year-old boy killed by stray bullet in North York

An overnight shooting in North York has taken the life of an eight-year-old boy who was struck by a stray bullet while asleep in his bed, authorities say. According to Toronto police, a shootout occurred...

4m ago

Decades after a PM got pied, the threat landscape in Canadian politics has changed

OTTAWA — When Prime Minister Jean Chrétien got hit in the face with a pie 25 years ago, the only thing hurt was his pride. A quarter-century later, Canada's security landscape has changed radically....

4h ago

Toronto zoning changes aim to make opening small businesses in residential neighbourhoods easier

The City of Toronto is hoping that proposed changes to zoning bylaws will make it easier and more appealing to open small businesses in and around residential neighbourhoods that might not have easy access...

4h ago

Top Stories

Were you planning to fly Air Canada? What you need to know about the strike

Air Canada flights are cancelled after thousands of flight attendants began a strike early Saturday morning. The company says the work stoppage means all Air Canada and Air Canada Rouge flights would be...

2h ago

'Disgusting act of violence': 8-year-old boy killed by stray bullet in North York

An overnight shooting in North York has taken the life of an eight-year-old boy who was struck by a stray bullet while asleep in his bed, authorities say. According to Toronto police, a shootout occurred...

4m ago

Decades after a PM got pied, the threat landscape in Canadian politics has changed

OTTAWA — When Prime Minister Jean Chrétien got hit in the face with a pie 25 years ago, the only thing hurt was his pride. A quarter-century later, Canada's security landscape has changed radically....

4h ago

Toronto zoning changes aim to make opening small businesses in residential neighbourhoods easier

The City of Toronto is hoping that proposed changes to zoning bylaws will make it easier and more appealing to open small businesses in and around residential neighbourhoods that might not have easy access...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:45
Canadian Armed Forces convoys travelling on Ontario highways for training exercise

Approximately 1,500 Canadian Army Reserve members are participating in a massive training operation dubbed 'Exercise Stalwart Guardian.' Nick Westoll has more on the exercise and the routes of many smaller convoys that will be on the highways.

3h ago

3:04
Looming Air Canada strike forces cancellation of hundreds of flights, stranding thousands of travellers

At the centre of the labour dispute between Air Canada and CUPE are the travellers wondering if they will make it and from their destination. As Jazan Grewal reports, more flights are expected to be grounded as the strike deadline approaches.

17h ago

3:04
After a near six-year delay, Scarborough condo buyers demand answers

A group representing nearly 200 people reached out to Speakers Corner for answers about a large planned development in Scarborough that has so far failed to launch.

18h ago

0:44
Suspect caught on camera moments before shooting of Markham man

York Regional Police released security footage of a suspect approaching a man before he was shot in his driveway in Markham.

23h ago

5:26
Strike could cost Air Canada up to $60M per day: former exec

Caryn Ceolin is joined by aviation analyst and former senior executive with Air Canada John Gradek to discuss what’s at stake ahead of a potential strike by 10,000 Air Canada flight attendants.
More Videos