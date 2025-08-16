Two people were rushed to a hospital early Saturday morning with serious injuries following an overnight shooting in Pickering, authorities say.

According to the Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS), officers were called to a parking lot in the area of Liverpool Road and Kingston Road just after 1:00 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located two people suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to a Toronto-area trauma centre where they remain in stable condition.

DRPS describes the suspect as a male with a light-brown complexion. He is approximately six-foot with a medium to heavy build and was last seen wearing a jersey-style shirt. Investigators say he fled the area in a dark-coloured sedan.

Police encourage anyone with information to come forward.