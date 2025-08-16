Canadian Armed Forces begins massive training exercise, convoys moving on Ontario highways

Approximately 1,500 Canadian Army Reserve members are participating in a massive training operation dubbed 'Exercise Stalwart Guardian.' Nick Westoll has more on the exercise and the routes of many smaller convoys that will be on the highways.

By Nick Westoll

Posted August 16, 2025 7:48 am.

Last Updated August 16, 2025 9:02 am.

The Canadian Armed Forces has kicked off a massive annual training exercise that’s seeing nearly 1,500 military members and several small vehicle convoys move across Ontario on various highways.

Dubbed ‘Exercise Stalwart Guardian,’ the Canadian Army reserve members and vehicles began heading toward Garrison Petawawa around 170 kilometres away from downtown Ottawa on Friday. The vehicular convoys were expected to continue throughout the day on Saturday.

“This is a significant scale,” Col. Frank Lamie, commander of the 32 Canadian Brigade Group headquartered in Toronto, said while describing the exercise.

“It is the consolidation of our annual training cycle from an army reserve perspective in the 4th Canadian Division. These organizations will be put together in a simulated combat environment, in a simulated operational environment.”

Chief Warrant Officer and Brigade Sergeant-Major Margaret Stawarz said the exercise will allow members who have been on courses throughout the past year to come together.

Related:

“This is a chance for them to hone those skills, improve them and for leaders to actually have platoons and companies to lead in the field and at an extended period of time,” she said.

Lamie told CityNews the 33 Canadian Brigade Group based in Ottawa will also be participating. He said reservist combat fighters, engineers, communications specialists and support services personnel will all be involved.

In order to get to Petawawa, many smaller convoys will be heading out on major corridors like highways 401, 403, 407, 417 and the QEW. Other connecting highways (7, 115 and others) will also be used. The reservists will travel through Toronto, Ottawa, Peterborough, Sudbury, North Bay and other cities across Ontario.

Lamie said the vehicle convoys are not expected to impact traffic.

“I’d say to drivers that we always respect the rule of law and the rules of the road. We’ll be at or below the speed limit. You’ll see us in the right lane. We move in convoy packets, so they’re small groupings of vehicles. So while the exercise is on a significant scale, they’re all released at different timings,” he said.

“No different than having two or three transport trucks in a right lane. You may see seven or eight or nine army vehicles.”

Related:

Canadian Armed Forces personnel noted that weapons and ammunition are not being transported in the convoys.

“This is what we would call a dry exercise,” Lamie said.

“There will be no live rounds that would be moving on any highway from that perspective. Our artillery component will be firing, but those are carefully secured in the training location.”

He added that the training scenarios are happening at fenced-off military properties and aren’t accessible to the public.

Reservists are set to return to their home communities in Ontario on Aug. 23 and 24 using the same routes.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Were you planning to fly Air Canada? What you need to know about the strike

Air Canada flights are cancelled after thousands of flight attendants began a strike early Saturday morning. The company says the work stoppage means all Air Canada and Air Canada Rouge flights would be...

2m ago

Young boy shot and killed in North York, Toronto police say

A young boy was shot and killed in North York early Saturday morning, authorities say. According to Toronto police, officers responded to a call about gunshots in the area of Martha Eaton Way and...

13m ago

Decades after a PM got pied, the threat landscape in Canadian politics has changed

OTTAWA — When Prime Minister Jean Chrétien got hit in the face with a pie 25 years ago, the only thing hurt was his pride. A quarter-century later, Canada's security landscape has changed radically....

2h ago

Toronto zoning changes aim to make opening small businesses in residential neighbourhoods easier

The City of Toronto is hoping that proposed changes to zoning bylaws will make it easier and more appealing to open small businesses in and around residential neighbourhoods that might not have easy access...

1h ago

Top Stories

Were you planning to fly Air Canada? What you need to know about the strike

Air Canada flights are cancelled after thousands of flight attendants began a strike early Saturday morning. The company says the work stoppage means all Air Canada and Air Canada Rouge flights would be...

2m ago

Young boy shot and killed in North York, Toronto police say

A young boy was shot and killed in North York early Saturday morning, authorities say. According to Toronto police, officers responded to a call about gunshots in the area of Martha Eaton Way and...

13m ago

Decades after a PM got pied, the threat landscape in Canadian politics has changed

OTTAWA — When Prime Minister Jean Chrétien got hit in the face with a pie 25 years ago, the only thing hurt was his pride. A quarter-century later, Canada's security landscape has changed radically....

2h ago

Toronto zoning changes aim to make opening small businesses in residential neighbourhoods easier

The City of Toronto is hoping that proposed changes to zoning bylaws will make it easier and more appealing to open small businesses in and around residential neighbourhoods that might not have easy access...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

3:04
Looming Air Canada strike forces cancellation of hundreds of flights, stranding thousands of travellers

At the centre of the labour dispute between Air Canada and CUPE are the travellers wondering if they will make it and from their destination. As Jazan Grewal reports, more flights are expected to be grounded as the strike deadline approaches.

15h ago

3:04
After a near six-year delay, Scarborough condo buyers demand answers

A group representing nearly 200 people reached out to Speakers Corner for answers about a large planned development in Scarborough that has so far failed to launch.

16h ago

0:44
Suspect caught on camera moments before shooting of Markham man

York Regional Police released security footage of a suspect approaching a man before he was shot in his driveway in Markham.

20h ago

5:26
Strike could cost Air Canada up to $60M per day: former exec

Caryn Ceolin is joined by aviation analyst and former senior executive with Air Canada John Gradek to discuss what’s at stake ahead of a potential strike by 10,000 Air Canada flight attendants.

23h ago

2:36
The Blue Jays take their fantasy football to new heights

CityNews' Sports Reporter spoke with Blue Jays outfielders Davis Schneider and Daulton Varsho about the unusual way the team decided their fantasy football draft order.
More Videos