Carney says Trump ‘creating the opportunity’ to end war in Ukraine

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney says U. S. President Donald Trump is “creating the opportunity to end Russia’s illegal war in Ukraine.”

Carney is praising the U.S. government’s efforts to end the war in a statement today, after Trump met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy did not attend the summit, which ended without any agreement for a ceasefire or path to end the war.

Carney says in his statement that Canada is co-ordinating closely with Zelenskyy and other partners to intensify steadfast support for Ukraine.

Carney took part in talks Wednesday with European leaders and spoke directly with Zelenskyy on Monday.

The prime minister says on social media that Canada’s partners insist that Ukrainians decide their own future with diplomatic efforts reinforced by military and economic pressure on Russia so the war can end.