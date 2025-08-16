Hajdu orders binding arbitration, resumption of operations to end Air Canada strike

Minister of Jobs and Families Patty Hajdu rises during question period in House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, May 29, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By Kyle Duggan, The Canadian Press

Posted August 16, 2025 12:33 pm.

Last Updated August 16, 2025 2:26 pm.

OTTAWA — The federal Liberal government is intervening to resolve the labour dispute at Canada’s largest airline on the first day of a strike by its flight attendants that has scuttled hundreds of flights and threatened the economy.

Jobs Minister Patty Hajdu said she directed the Canada Industrial Relations Board to order Air Canada and the union representing its flgiht attendants to resume operations and resolve the dispute through binding arbitration.

Hajdu said she made the call after meeting with both sides Friday night, finding that talks were breaking down and the two sides remained too far apart.

“In this instance, and despite resolution on a number of key items, this dispute will not be resolved quickly enough,” she said at a news conference in Ottawa. “Canadians have already sacrificed a lot in this uncertain economy and this labour disruption is adding to their worries and financial burdens.”

The move comes amid intense pressure from business groups to resolve the labour disruption that threatened an economy already reeling from the economic toll of U.S. President Donald Trump’s trade war.

“With both parties declaring an impasse in negotiations, with valuable cargo grounded and passengers stranded, the government made the right decision to refer the two sides to binding arbitration,” said Matthew Holmes, head of public policy for the Canadian Chamber of Commerce.

“Every hour counts given Air Canada says it will need up to a week for its network to be fully operationalized again, meaning that close to a million Canadians and international visitors could be impacted.”

Passengers around the world are feeling the effects after the union representing more than 10,000 flight attendants with Air Canada announced its members were walking off the job after it was unable to reach an eleventh-hour deal with the airline.

Air Canada and CUPE have been in talks for some eight months but have yet to reach a deal. Hajdu said the employer made an offer last night that the union rejected.

The strike officially began just before 1 a.m. ET on Saturday and in turn, Air Canada locked out its agents about 30 minutes later due to the strike action.

Hajdu said that was already causing “significant harm” and having negative impacts on Canadians and the national economy.

“Now is not the time to take risks with our economy. A work stoppage would cause thousands of Canadians to be stranded abroad and across this country and this is simple unacceptable,” Hajdu said. “This is not a decision I have taken lightly, but the potential for immediate negative impact on Canadians and our economy is simply too great.”

She pointed to labour disruptions last year that had a “massive” impact on the entire economy. Those included a major rail strike involving CN Rail and CPKC and port strikes in Montreal and Vancouver that disrupted supply chains.

Air Canada cancelled more than 600 flights over the past two days in preparation for a potential work stoppage, and Hajdu said it could be days before service returns to normal.

The union representing the flight attendants was critical of Hajdu’s decision to intervene.

“The Liberals have talked out of both sides of their mouths. They said the best place for this is at the bargaining table. They refused to correct this historic injustice through legislation,” said Wesley Lesosky, head of the Air Canada Component of CUPE.

“Now, when we’re at the bargaining table with an obstinate employer, the Liberals are violating our Charter rights to take job action and give Air Canada exactly what they want: hours and hours of unpaid labour from underpaid flight attendants, while the company pulls in sky-high profits and extraordinary executive compensation.”

The minister has ordered the labour board to extend the term of the existing collective agreement until the arbitrator produces a new one.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 16, 2025.

Kyle Duggan, The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Were you planning to fly Air Canada? What you need to know about the strike

Air Canada flights are cancelled after thousands of flight attendants began a strike early Saturday morning. The company says the work stoppage means all Air Canada and Air Canada Rouge flights would be...

1h ago

'Disgusting act of violence': 8-year-old boy fatally struck by stray bullet while sleeping in North York apartment

An overnight shooting in North York has taken the life of an eight-year-old boy who was struck by a stray bullet while asleep in his bed, authorities say. According to Toronto police, a shootout occurred...

17m ago

Decades after a PM got pied, the threat landscape in Canadian politics has changed

OTTAWA — When Prime Minister Jean Chrétien got hit in the face with a pie 25 years ago, the only thing hurt was his pride. A quarter-century later, Canada's security landscape has changed radically....

7h ago

Toronto zoning changes aim to make opening small businesses in residential neighbourhoods easier

The City of Toronto is hoping that proposed changes to zoning bylaws will make it easier and more appealing to open small businesses in and around residential neighbourhoods that might not have easy access...

1h ago

