Subway service resumes on Line 1 following injury at track level

Subway service has resumed on a portion of Line 1 after what transit officials said was an injury at the track level.

Service between Finch and Sheppard-Yonge stations was suspended just before 4 p.m. due to an incident at North York Centre Station, located at 5102 Yonge Street.

Toronto police said the station was closed for an “investigation at track level,” but did not provide any further details other than there is no threat to public safety.

Paramedics told CityNews an adult was pronounced dead at the scene, but provided no details as to the age or gender of the person

The TTC deployed shuttle buses until service resumed almost two hours later.