The last dance? Organizers of North America’s largest powwow say 2026 will be the event’s final year

FILE - Thirteen year-old Leland Mitsuing, right, of Saskatchewan, Canada competes in the Jr. Boys Traditional competition at the 40th anniversary of the Gathering of Nations Pow Wow in Albuquerque, N.M., April 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Roberto E. Rosales, File)

By Susan Montoya Bryan, The Associated Press

Posted August 16, 2025 6:14 pm.

Last Updated August 16, 2025 6:36 pm.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — For decades, tens of thousands of people have descended upon Albuquerque for what is billed as North America’s largest powwow, a celebration showcasing Indigenous dancers, musicians and artisans from around the world.

Organizers announced Saturday that 2026 will be the last time the cultural event is held, saying via email and social media that it will end after 43 years without providing details on the decision.

“There comes a time,” Gathering of Nations Ltd. said in a statement.

The official poster for the 2026 event features the words “The Last Dance.”

Organizers did not immediately respond to phone and email messages seeking comment.

The New Mexico fairgrounds have hosted the powwow since 2017, but it’s unclear whether the venue would be available for future events given that the state is considering redeveloping the site.

There also has been criticism over the years by some Native Americans who said Gathering of Nations organizers were capitalizing on Indigenous culture. Organizers dismissed those claims, saying the money raised goes toward the expenses of putting on the event.

While offering spectators a glimpse into Indigenous cultures, large powwows like the one in Albuquerque have become more commercialized events with prize money for dancing and drumming competitions.

For some Native American leaders, it can be a struggle to keep traditional cultural practices and commercial powwows from being lumped into the same category. There have been efforts to focus on promoting smaller powwows that are held in tribal communities.

At Gathering of Nations, the signature event is the grand entry, in which a colorful procession of dancers spirals into the center of an arena. Participants wear elaborate regalia — some with jingling bells and others with feathers — and dance to rhythmic drumming.

The event also features the crowning of Miss Indian World, as well as horse parades in which riders are judged on the craftsmanship of their intricately beaded adornments or feathered headdresses and how well they work with their steeds.

Susan Montoya Bryan, The Associated Press



Top Stories

Toronto zoning changes aim to make opening small businesses in residential neighbourhoods easier

The City of Toronto is hoping that proposed changes to zoning bylaws will make it easier and more appealing to open small businesses in and around residential neighbourhoods that might not have easy access...

7h ago

'Disgusting act of violence': Boy, 8, killed by stray bullet while sleeping in North York apartment

An overnight shooting in North York has taken the life of an eight-year-old boy who was struck by a stray bullet while asleep in his bed, authorities say.

2h ago

Hajdu orders binding arbitration, resumption of operations to end Air Canada strike

The federal Liberal government is defending its decision to intervene to resolve a labour dispute at Canada's largest airline amid criticism from unions and opposition parties that the move sides with...

2h ago

Travellers stranded despite federal intervention into Air Canada labour strife

Air travellers across the country continued dealing with hundreds of grounded planes on Saturday as the federal government announced it was ordering a binding arbitration in a labour strife between Air...

3h ago

