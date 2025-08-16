Young boy shot and killed in North York, Toronto police say

A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen behind yellow caution tape in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Denio Lourenco

Posted August 16, 2025 7:19 am.

A young boy was shot and killed in North York early Saturday morning, authorities say.

According to Toronto police, officers responded to a call about gunshots in the area of Martha Eaton Way and Trethewey Drive, near Black Creek Drive, just before 12:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers located a young boy who had been shot. He was transported to a hospital by paramedics where he was later pronounced dead.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

