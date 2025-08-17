Mississauga won’t follow Brampton and province on full-time office return for city staff

The exterior of Mississauga city hall. CITYNEWS / File

By Joseph Ryan

Posted August 17, 2025 9:12 pm.

Mississauga is sticking with its hybrid work model, despite Brampton and the province moving toward full-time office returns.

Mississauga Mayor Carolyn Parrish confirmed Friday that Mississauga will not follow Brampton’s lead. Instead, the city will continue its hybrid model, with employees three days in the office, and the option to work remotely for the other two.

“Eighty per cent of our 8,378 staff already choose to be in the office five days a week, while the remaining 20 per cent work hybrid.” Parrish said on social media.

This comes as the provincial government announced Thursday that public servants will be required to be in the office four days a week beginning Oct. 20, and ramp up to five days a week by Jan. 5, 2026.

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown says he plans to follow the province’s lead and require city employees to return to in-office work full-time next year.

Related:

Members of Ontario’s public service have flooded social media with hundreds of posts sharing their unhappiness with the new mandate.

Public service union AMAPCEO is encouraging workers to sign a petition it published on Friday morning asking the provincial government to reconsider the decision.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Air Canada cancels plan to resume flights Sunday as union defies back-to-work order

Air Canada cancelled hundreds of additional flights on Sunday after the union representing its flight attendants announced the workers would remain on strike in defiance of a back-to-work order. The Canadian...

3h ago

2 drivers in hospital after Lakeshore crash

A woman, and another driver are in hospital with after a collision in South Riverdale Sunday evening. Police say they were called to reports of a collision, with one car flipped, and another struck...

27m ago

Man and woman charged in drug trafficking investigation

A man and a woman are facing multiple charges following a Toronto police drug trafficking investigation in North York. Police say they arrested the pair on Aug. 12, 2025, in the area of Sheppard Avenue...

53m ago

2 men stabbed in suspected fight near Queen and Sherbourne: Toronto police

Two men were rushed to a hospital on Sunday afternoon after police received reports of a fight in the area of Queen Street and Sherbourne Street. Officers received the call just before 1:30 p.m. When...

3h ago

Top Stories

Air Canada cancels plan to resume flights Sunday as union defies back-to-work order

Air Canada cancelled hundreds of additional flights on Sunday after the union representing its flight attendants announced the workers would remain on strike in defiance of a back-to-work order. The Canadian...

3h ago

2 drivers in hospital after Lakeshore crash

A woman, and another driver are in hospital with after a collision in South Riverdale Sunday evening. Police say they were called to reports of a collision, with one car flipped, and another struck...

27m ago

Man and woman charged in drug trafficking investigation

A man and a woman are facing multiple charges following a Toronto police drug trafficking investigation in North York. Police say they arrested the pair on Aug. 12, 2025, in the area of Sheppard Avenue...

53m ago

2 men stabbed in suspected fight near Queen and Sherbourne: Toronto police

Two men were rushed to a hospital on Sunday afternoon after police received reports of a fight in the area of Queen Street and Sherbourne Street. Officers received the call just before 1:30 p.m. When...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

3:20
Health Canada approves new drug for multiple myeloma

Health Canada has approved a first-of-its-kind new drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma. Dilshad Burman with why it is different from current drugs and how it works.

12h ago

2:50
Ottawa orders binding arbitration to end Air Canada strike

The federal Liberal government is defending its decision to intervene to resolve a labour dispute at Canada’s largest airline amid criticism that the move sides with big business.
2:52
Rain and cooler temperatures to end the weekend

Cloudy with showers during Sunday morning and early afternoon before things gradually clear in the late afternoon, bringing with it a bit of a cool down to end the weekend.

3:00
8-year-old boy killed in North York shooting

Toronto Police are calling this a "cowardly and disgusting" act of violence. An 8-year-old boy is dead in North York after being struck by a stray bullet while in bed at home. Afua Baah reports.
2:45
Canadian Armed Forces convoys travelling on Ontario highways for training exercise

Approximately 1,500 Canadian Army Reserve members are participating in a massive training operation dubbed 'Exercise Stalwart Guardian.' Nick Westoll has more on the exercise and the routes of many smaller convoys that will be on the highways.
More Videos