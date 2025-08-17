Mississauga won’t follow Brampton and province on full-time office return for city staff

Mississauga is sticking with its hybrid work model, despite Brampton and the province moving toward full-time office returns.

Mississauga Mayor Carolyn Parrish confirmed Friday that Mississauga will not follow Brampton’s lead. Instead, the city will continue its hybrid model, with employees three days in the office, and the option to work remotely for the other two.

“Eighty per cent of our 8,378 staff already choose to be in the office five days a week, while the remaining 20 per cent work hybrid.” Parrish said on social media.

Mississauga will continue the current hybrid work weeks with optional 3 days in office and 2 remote. 80% of 8378 staff attend in person 5 days/week by choice, 20% hybrid. We constantly monitor to ensure excellent service for residents and positive engagement with our employees. — Mayor Carolyn Parrish (@carolynhparrish) August 15, 2025

This comes as the provincial government announced Thursday that public servants will be required to be in the office four days a week beginning Oct. 20, and ramp up to five days a week by Jan. 5, 2026.

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown says he plans to follow the province’s lead and require city employees to return to in-office work full-time next year.

Members of Ontario’s public service have flooded social media with hundreds of posts sharing their unhappiness with the new mandate.

Public service union AMAPCEO is encouraging workers to sign a petition it published on Friday morning asking the provincial government to reconsider the decision.