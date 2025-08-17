Ukraine’s allies meet as Zelenskyy travels to Washington to meet with Trump

European Commission Ursula van der Leyen and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appear on a screen during a video conference with French President Emmanuel Macron as part of the "coalition of the willing", Sunday, Aug. 17, 2025 at the Fort de Bregancon in Bormes-les-Mimosas, southern France. (AP Photo/Philippe Magoni, Pool)

By Sarah Ritchie, The Canadian Press

Posted August 17, 2025 3:58 pm.

Last Updated August 17, 2025 5:56 pm.

OTTAWA — Ukraine and its allies held a virtual meeting Sunday as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy prepares for a high-stakes discussion with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington, D.C., on Monday.

Prime Minister Mark Carney’s office said in a Sunday afternoon statement that he took part in the call with the “Coalition of the Willing,” a group of nations that have agreed to support Ukraine as it defends itself against Russian’s full-scale invasion. The statement did not indicate that Carney would be part of Monday’s discussions.

“The prime minister joined others in the coalition in welcoming both the leadership of President Trump in building the opportunity to end Russia’s illegal war in Ukraine, and the openness of the United States to providing security guarantees to supplement the coalition’s support for long-term peace and security for Ukraine and Europe,” Carney’s office said.

Trump, who emerged from his latest attempt to broker peace with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday without a deal, hinted on social media that things were shifting.

“BIG PROGRESS ON RUSSIA. STAY TUNED!” he posted on Truth Social on Sunday.

Trump is set to host Zelenskyy in Washington, along with European leaders and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte on Monday.

A member of the Trump administration told CNN that Putin had agreed the U.S. and European allies could offer Ukraine a security guarantee similar to NATO’s collective defence as part of a deal to end the war.

Steve Witkoff, who took part in the talks on Friday at a military base in Alaska, called it a “game-changing” concession by the Russians.

He did not offer many details about how such an arrangement would work.

NATO’s Article 5 collective defence agreement states that an attack on one of its 31 member states constitutes an attack on all. It has been invoked just once in the group’s 70-year history, after the 9/11 attacks on the United States.

Ukraine has been pushing for years for membership in NATO. In 2023, the alliance’s members agreed on a pathway to membership once conditions were deemed to be suitable, something many experts say can only happen once the country is no longer at war with Russia.

However, Putin has always been opposed to Ukraine joining the alliance, and in recent months Trump and his administration have signalled they do not believe NATO membership can be on the table in the negotiations.

Witkoff characterized the security guarantee that Putin agreed to as “Article 5-like protection,” and said it was one of the real reasons Ukraine wanted to join NATO.

Zelenskyy and European allies have said a security guarantee must be part of any peace agreement.

“There are no details how it will work, and what America’s role will be, Europe’s role will be and what the EU can do — and this is our main task: We need security to work in practice like Article 5 of NATO,” Zelenskyy told reporters on Sunday in Brussels.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, speaking in Brussels alongside Zelenskyy, applauded the news from the White House.

“We welcome President Trump’s willingness to contribute to Article 5-like security guarantees for Ukraine and the ‘coalition of the willing’ — including the European Union — is ready to do its share,” she said.

— With files from The Associated Press

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 17, 2025.

Sarah Ritchie, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Air Canada cancels plan to resume flights Sunday as union defies back-to-work order

Air Canada cancelled hundreds of additional flights on Sunday after the union representing its flight attendants announced the workers would remain on strike in defiance of a back-to-work order. The Canadian...

1h ago

2 men stabbed in suspected fight near Queen and Sherbourne: Toronto police

Two men were rushed to a hospital on Sunday afternoon after police received reports of a fight in the area of Queen Street and Sherbourne Street. Officers received the call just before 1:30 p.m. When...

1h ago

Ontario man fined for camping too long on Crown land and leaving behind litter

Ontario's Ministry of Natural Resources has fined a man $2,500 for illegally camping on Crown land throughout the summer and leaving behind garbage. The ministry says the man from North Bay camped for...

2h ago

Air Canada travellers still scrambling to rebook as more flights cancelled

Passengers were still scrambling to rebook their flights home on Sunday, as Air Canada cancelled more commutes amid an ongoing labour dispute with the union representing more than 10,000 employees. James...

25m ago

Top Stories

Air Canada cancels plan to resume flights Sunday as union defies back-to-work order

Air Canada cancelled hundreds of additional flights on Sunday after the union representing its flight attendants announced the workers would remain on strike in defiance of a back-to-work order. The Canadian...

1h ago

2 men stabbed in suspected fight near Queen and Sherbourne: Toronto police

Two men were rushed to a hospital on Sunday afternoon after police received reports of a fight in the area of Queen Street and Sherbourne Street. Officers received the call just before 1:30 p.m. When...

1h ago

Ontario man fined for camping too long on Crown land and leaving behind litter

Ontario's Ministry of Natural Resources has fined a man $2,500 for illegally camping on Crown land throughout the summer and leaving behind garbage. The ministry says the man from North Bay camped for...

2h ago

Air Canada travellers still scrambling to rebook as more flights cancelled

Passengers were still scrambling to rebook their flights home on Sunday, as Air Canada cancelled more commutes amid an ongoing labour dispute with the union representing more than 10,000 employees. James...

25m ago

Most Watched Today

3:20
Health Canada approves new drug for multiple myeloma

Health Canada has approved a first-of-its-kind new drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma. Dilshad Burman with why it is different from current drugs and how it works.

10h ago

2:50
Ottawa orders binding arbitration to end Air Canada strike

The federal Liberal government is defending its decision to intervene to resolve a labour dispute at Canada’s largest airline amid criticism that the move sides with big business.

23h ago

3:00
8-year-old boy killed in North York shooting

Toronto Police are calling this a "cowardly and disgusting" act of violence. An 8-year-old boy is dead in North York after being struck by a stray bullet while in bed at home. Afua Baah reports.
2:45
Canadian Armed Forces convoys travelling on Ontario highways for training exercise

Approximately 1,500 Canadian Army Reserve members are participating in a massive training operation dubbed 'Exercise Stalwart Guardian.' Nick Westoll has more on the exercise and the routes of many smaller convoys that will be on the highways.
3:00
Toronto zoning changes to allow small businesses in residential areas

The City of Toronto is looking into zoning changes that will allow small businesses to open in areas zoned as residential. Dilshad Burman with reaction from residents’ associations.
More Videos