Anand says international law is fundamental, as Ukraine talks kick off at White House

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks during a media conference at EU headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, on Aug. 17, 2025. (AP Photo)

By Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press

Posted August 18, 2025 1:35 pm.

Last Updated August 18, 2025 2:28 pm.

OTTAWA — Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand says Canada is trying to convince other countries that international law is fundamental for peace in Ukraine and across the world.

Anand is in Helsinki, meeting with foreign ministers from Nordic countries as part of Canada’s foreign policy for the Arctic, which seeks more economic and security ties with countries like Finland

Anand will meet with Finnish President Alexander Stubb on Tuesday, after he returns to Helsinki from a White House visit with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Zelenskyy is in Washington alongside major European leaders to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump, who hosted a summit last week with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Trump is trying to play peace broker to end the war that started with Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014, followed by its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Kyiv says it needs security guarantees, which involve meaningful commitments of military force by more powerful countries if Russia makes more incursions into Ukraine.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 18, 2025.

Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press

Top Stories

CUPE says Air Canada strike to continue, defying order

TORONTO — The Canadian Union of Public Employees says a strike by 10,000 flight attendants at Air Canada will continue, defying an order from the Canada Industrial Relations Board that it provide public...

1h ago

Speakers Corner: 2 federal election workers from Pickering still fighting to get paid

A Pickering couple who worked during the 2025 federal election have been trying to get payment from Elections Canada for months.

2h ago

Ontario government adds $1.6B for municipalities to build infrastructure for housing

Premier Doug Ford made the announcement at the Association of Municipalities of Ontario conference in Ottawa on Monday.

1h ago

Woman dies after being struck by pickup truck in Brampton

A woman has died after she was struck by a pickup truck in Brampton on Monday morning, Peel police say. Emergency crews responded to the scene near Airport Road and Countryside Road just before 7:15...

6h ago

