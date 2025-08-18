Anand says international law is fundamental, as Ukraine talks kick off at White House

OTTAWA — Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand says Canada is trying to convince other countries that international law is fundamental for peace in Ukraine and across the world.

Anand is in Helsinki, meeting with foreign ministers from Nordic countries as part of Canada’s foreign policy for the Arctic, which seeks more economic and security ties with countries like Finland

Anand will meet with Finnish President Alexander Stubb on Tuesday, after he returns to Helsinki from a White House visit with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Zelenskyy is in Washington alongside major European leaders to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump, who hosted a summit last week with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Trump is trying to play peace broker to end the war that started with Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014, followed by its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Kyiv says it needs security guarantees, which involve meaningful commitments of military force by more powerful countries if Russia makes more incursions into Ukraine.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 18, 2025.

Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press