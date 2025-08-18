Conservative network Newsmax agrees to pay $67M in defamation case over bogus 2020 election claims

FILE - A display shows a Newsmax logo on the day of their IPO on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, March 31, 2025. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

By Nicholas Riccardi, The Associated Press

Posted August 18, 2025 11:52 am.

Last Updated August 18, 2025 12:56 pm.

DENVER (AP) — The conservative network Newsmax will pay $67 million to settle a lawsuit accusing it of defaming a voting equipment company by spreading lies about President Donald Trump’s 2020 election loss, according to documents filed Monday.

The settlement comes after Fox News Channel paid $787.5 million to settle a similar lawsuit in 2023 and Newsmax paid what court papers describe as $40 million to settle a libel lawsuit from a different voting machine manufacturer, Smartmatic, which also was a target of pro-Trump conspiracy theories on the network.

Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric Davis had ruled earlier that Newsmax did indeed defame Denver-based Dominion Voting Systems by airing false information about the company and its equipment. But Davis left it to a jury to eventually decide whether that was done with malice, and, if so, how much Dominion deserved from Newsmax in damages. Newsmax and Dominion reached the settlement before the trial could take place.

The settlement was disclosed by Newsmax on Monday in a new filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. It said the deal was reached Friday. A spokesperson for Dominion said the company was pleased to have settled the lawsuit.

The disclosure came as Trump, who lost his 2020 reelection bid to Democrat Joe Biden, vowed in a social media post Monday to eliminate mail-in ballots and voting machines such as those supplied by Dominion and other companies. It was unclear how the Republican president could achieve that.

The same judge also handled the Dominion-Fox News case and made a similar ruling that the network repeated numerous lies by Trump’s allies about his 2020 loss despite internal communications showing Fox officials knew the claims were bogus. At the time, Davis found it was “CRYSTAL clear” that none of the allegations was true.

Internal correspondence from Newsmax officials likewise shows they knew the claims were baseless.

“How long are we going to play along with election fraud?” Newsmax host Bob Sellers said two days after the 2020 election was called for Biden, according to internal documents revealed as part of the case.

Newsmax took pride that it was not calling the election for Biden and, the internal documents show, saw a business opportunity in catering to viewers who believed Trump won. Private communications that surfaced as part of Dominion’s earlier defamation case against Fox News also revealed how the network’s business interests intersected with decisions it made related to coverage of Trump’s 2020 election claims.

At Newsmax, employees repeatedly warned against false allegations from pro-Trump guests such as attorney Sidney Powell, according to documents in the lawsuit. In one text, even Newsmax owner Chris Ruddy, a Trump ally, said he found it “scary” that Trump was meeting with Powell.

Dominion was at the heart of many of the wild claims aired by guests on Newsmax and elsewhere, who promoted a conspiracy theory involving deceased Venezuelan president Hugo Chavez to rig the machines for Biden. The network retracted some of the more bombastic allegations in December 2020.

Though Trump has insisted his fraud claims are real, there’s no evidence they were, and the lawsuits in the Fox and Newsmax cases show how some of the president’s biggest supporters knew they were false at the time. Trump’s then-attorney general, William Barr, said there was no evidence of widespread fraud.

Trump and his backers lost dozens of lawsuits alleging fraud, some before Trump-appointed judges. Numerous recounts, reviews and audits of the election results, including some run by Republicans, turned up no signs of significant wrongdoing or error and affirmed Biden’s win.

After returning to office, Trump pardoned those who tried to halt the transfer of power during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol and directed his Department of Justice to investigate Chris Krebs, a former Trump cybersecurity appointee who had vouched for the security and accuracy of the 2020 election.

As an initial trial date approached in the Dominion case earlier this year, Trump issued an executive order attacking the law firm that litigated it and the Fox case, Susman Godfrey. The order, part of a series targeting law firms Trump has tussled with, cited Susman Godfrey’s work on elections and said the government would not do business with any of its clients or permit any of its staff in federal buildings.

A federal judge put that action on hold, saying the framers would view it as “a shocking abuse of power.

Nicholas Riccardi, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canada Industrial Relations Board declares Air Canada strike unlawful

MONTREAL — Air Canada says the Canada Industrial Relations Board has declared the strike by the company’s 10,000 flight attendants unlawful and has ordered the union's leadership to direct its members...

25m ago

Man critically injured in shooting near Danforth and Midland

Toronto police say they are searching for two suspects following an overnight shooting in Scarborough that left a man with critical injuries. Emergency crews were called to an apartment complex on Gordonridge...

5h ago

Speakers Corner: 2 federal election workers from Pickering still fighting to get paid

A Pickering couple who worked during the 2025 federal election have been trying to get payment from Elections Canada for months.

26m ago

Woman dies after being struck by pickup truck in Brampton

A woman has died after she was struck by a pickup truck in Brampton on Monday morning, Peel police say. Emergency crews responded to the scene near Airport Road and Countryside Road just before 7:15...

4h ago

Top Stories

Canada Industrial Relations Board declares Air Canada strike unlawful

MONTREAL — Air Canada says the Canada Industrial Relations Board has declared the strike by the company’s 10,000 flight attendants unlawful and has ordered the union's leadership to direct its members...

25m ago

Man critically injured in shooting near Danforth and Midland

Toronto police say they are searching for two suspects following an overnight shooting in Scarborough that left a man with critical injuries. Emergency crews were called to an apartment complex on Gordonridge...

5h ago

Speakers Corner: 2 federal election workers from Pickering still fighting to get paid

A Pickering couple who worked during the 2025 federal election have been trying to get payment from Elections Canada for months.

26m ago

Woman dies after being struck by pickup truck in Brampton

A woman has died after she was struck by a pickup truck in Brampton on Monday morning, Peel police say. Emergency crews responded to the scene near Airport Road and Countryside Road just before 7:15...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

3:12
Air Canada, Rouge flight attendants remain on strike despite Ottawa's back to work order

Flight attendants with Air Canada and Air Canada Rouge were on the picket lines for a second day in a row despite a back to work order from the Federal Government. Karling Donoghue details the ongoing nationwide labour dispute and its impact.

4h ago

1:48
Cooler temperatures and plenty of rain coming up

Toronto will see cool temperatures and lots of rain, with dry and seasonal conditions for the week.

17h ago

3:20
Health Canada approves new drug for multiple myeloma

Health Canada has approved a first-of-its-kind new drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma. Dilshad Burman with why it is different from current drugs and how it works.
2:50
Ottawa orders binding arbitration to end Air Canada strike

The federal Liberal government is defending its decision to intervene to resolve a labour dispute at Canada’s largest airline amid criticism that the move sides with big business.

9h ago

2:52
Rain and cooler temperatures to end the weekend

Cloudy with showers during Sunday morning and early afternoon before things gradually clear in the late afternoon, bringing with it a bit of a cool down to end the weekend.

More Videos