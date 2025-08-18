Woman dies after being struck by pickup truck in Brampton

A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen behind yellow caution tape in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted August 18, 2025 9:01 am.

A woman has died after she was struck by a pickup truck in Brampton on Monday morning, Peel police say.

Emergency crews responded to the scene near Airport Road and Countryside Road just before 7:15 a.m.

Paramedics transported the woman to hospital where she was pronounced dead. Her age is not yet known.

Police say the driver of the vehicle involved remained at the scene.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area while they investigate.

Canada Industrial Relations Board declares Air Canada flight attendant strike illegal

Air Canada says the Canada Industrial Relations Board has declared the strike by the company's 10,000 flight attendants illegal and has ordered the union's leadership to direct its members to return...

41m ago

Man critically injured in shooting near Danforth and Midland

Toronto police say they are searching for two suspects following an overnight shooting in Scarborough that left a man with critical injuries. Emergency crews were called to an apartment complex on Gordonridge...

2h ago

Motorcyclist sent to hospital after collision with fire truck in North York

A man riding a motorcycle was sent to a hospital early Monday morning after being involved in a collision with a fire truck, authorities say. According to Toronto police, the crash happened just after...

1h ago

Doctors are seeing more non-smokers, especially women, with later-stage lung cancer

TORONTO — Katie Hulan's family doctor thought she might have asthma. Her cough, which had started about a month and a half earlier, was getting progressively worse. So he gave her some puffers to try,...

2h ago

