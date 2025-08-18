Woman dies after being struck by pickup truck in Brampton

A woman has died after she was struck by a pickup truck in Brampton on Monday morning, Peel police say.

Emergency crews responded to the scene near Airport Road and Countryside Road just before 7:15 a.m.

Paramedics transported the woman to hospital where she was pronounced dead. Her age is not yet known.

Police say the driver of the vehicle involved remained at the scene.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area while they investigate.